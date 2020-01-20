Why Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston's SAG Awards Reunion Has Sent The Internet Into Meltdown

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's reunion is sparking hopes they'll date again. Picture: Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have officially broken the internet with their SAG awards reunion, but why is it such a big deal and why is everyone wondering if they will get together?

There's only one thing on everyone's mind after the 2020 SAG awards, as Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had a seriously friendly reunion and spent the whole night gazing at one another on stage and were even caught 'holding hands' as they greeted one another- but why, you ask, is this such a big deal?

It's a long and dramatic story of heartache and a love triangle, and is one of the best known Hollywood tales of the noughties, but we can just about forgive you if you somehow missed it.

So, Jen and Brad started dating in 1998 after being set up by their agents and got married in true A-lister style in 2000, living in bliss all the way until 2005, being the 'it' couple of the early noughties with their huge acting careers, enviable style and good looks.

However, things all went seriously pear shaped in 2004 when Brad landed a role acting alongside Angelina Jolie in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, where they pretty much fell in love on set on set, leading to the very public split and divorce of Brad and Jen.

Jennifer Aniston gazes at Brad Pitt during his SAG speech. Picture: Twitter/ @rachelaniston

The next part of the story sees Jennifer left to watch Brad and Angelina (Bradgelina) go on to start a huge family together, marry, own properties all over the world, and pretty much become the new 'it' couple.

However, they shocked everyone in 2016 announcing their divorce (having only married in 2014), with rumours of Brad's alcoholism having played a part in the breakdown of their relationship.

Jennifer married actor Justin Theroux in 2015, and they announced their split after three years together in 2018, leaving many upset (but wondering exactly the same thing... will Jennifer and Brad rekindle their romance?)

It remains one of the most divisive topics in celeb gossip, with half still flying the flag for the couple, and others protesting Jen should never consider taking Brad back because of the heartache and public humiliation he caused her all those years ago.

But, even those most devoted nay sayers can't help but watch every little gesture, hand placement and smile from last night's awards, and if, if, they were ever to get back together, it would be the most full circle Hollywood romance story of all time (fight us on this one, we dare ya).

unpopular opinion: i think jen and brad’s friendship is cute but i still think our girl deserves better — nicole (@anistonily) January 20, 2020

GUYS Brad and Jen was YEARS ago ok ENOUGH already now would everybody PLEASE just STOP and tell me WHERE I should get this TATTOOED pic.twitter.com/2q6IUQDea0 — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) January 20, 2020

The SAG awards saw them watching each other up on stage with their faces full of adoration, greeting each other extremely fondly on the red carpet, with Jen even laughing along as Brad poked fun at his disastrous love life.

It's a new decade, they're both single, so... will they, or won't they?

