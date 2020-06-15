Ariana Grande Among Celebs To Condemn Trump's Decision To Reverse Healthcare Protection Rights For Trans People

Ariana Grande branded Trump's administration 'disgusting'. Picture: PA / Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande is among the stars sending support to the LGBT community after Donald Trump reversed healthcare protections for trans people.

On Friday, Trump’s administration finalised a rule removing nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people regarding their healthcare and health insurance.

The rule is set to come into effect in mid-August.

As celebrities spoke publicly to condemn the President’s decision, Ariana Grande branded the move ‘disgusting’.

The ‘Thank U, Next’ singer shared a screenshot of the headline on Instagram stories this weekend, writing: “F*****g disgusting” alongside a broken heart emoji.

Trump’s administration finalised the rule in the middle of Pride Month and on the fourth anniversary of the tragic Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016, which killed 49 people in the LGBTQ community.

The Department of Health and Human Services in the US is narrowing Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act which bans discrimination "on the basis of race, colour, national origin, sex, age, or disability” in health centres.

“Gender identity” is being removed from the list.

This means the interpretation of sex discrimination will return to be determined by a person’s biology.

Actress Laverne Cos was also among the celebrities to speak out.

“It’s #Pride month and this is what the federal government delivers to the #lgbtqia+ community,” she wrote.

Anne Hathaway also slammed the decision, sharing a post on Instagram which read: “Trans rights are human rights. Black trans lives matter. Use your vote.”

during a pandemic when people NEED medical attention?? during pride?,, on the anniversary of the pulse night club shooting ???????? https://t.co/de1kj8vRn3 — Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) June 13, 2020

Tinashe branded the move: “Unacceptable.”

Dove Cameron fumed: “during a pandemic when people NEED medical attention?? during pride?,, on the anniversary of the pulse night club shooting ???????”

The rule is set to come into place in August, but the Human Rights Campaign plans to take legal action against Trump’s administration beforehand.

