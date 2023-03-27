Exclusive

Aimee Lou Wood Reveals The Sex Education Cast Struggled With Overnight Fame

27 March 2023, 12:39 | Updated: 27 March 2023, 12:53

Aimee Lou Wood on Sex Education
Aimee Lou Wood on Sex Education. Picture: station owned

By Fiona Hayward

The actress revealed the global success of Sex Education means her old life is 'unrecognisable'.

Aimee Lou Wood joined Capital Breakfast where she opened up about the success of her hit TV show, Sex Education.

The Netflix series, which first aired in 2019 has seen global success, with a highly anticipated fourth series set to be released later this year.

Asa Butterfield Talks Sex Education Series 4 & Ncuti Gatwa Becoming The Next Doctor Who

As well as speaking about what we can expect from the new series, the actress opened up about how this overnight fame has affected her and her co-stars.

Aimee Lou Wood on the new series of Sex Education
Aimee Lou Wood on the new series of Sex Education. Picture: station owned
Aimee Lou Wood in Sex Education season two
Aimee Lou Wood in Sex Education season two. Picture: Alamy

"My life is unrecognisable, you just don't think that’s going to happen. You don’t think you’re going to be on a show that 40 million people have watched," she shared.

"I think right now I'm at a really good point where I've processed it, my life's changed overnight, but you know, I know how to handle it."

She then went on to reveal, her co-stars also went through the same struggle.

"I remember us all around the same time going, 'I think we're all struggling a bit', and then all of a sudden, we kind of just started to admit, like, you know, we don't actually know we're doing and that has been a huge help."

On the topic of her costars, the actress shared how she found out about fellow Sex Education star, Ncuti Gatwa becoming the new Doctor Who.

Aimee told us: "It’s the best thing ever, its so exciting. I was so impressed, he was like, 'Do you know how hard it was not to say anything?', because he was told to not tell anyone."

"It was the BAFTAs the day it was announced and someone text me going, 'I think your mate is the next Dr Who'."

"I was so deeply impressed that he hadn't said anything. But, yeah, he's filming at the moment."

We love to see the whole cast THRIVING!

