Celebrities And Fans Share Support To Pete Davidson After Police Check In Following Worrying Instagram Post

17 December 2018, 14:18

Support flood in for Pete Davidson following questionable Instagram post.
Support flood in for Pete Davidson following questionable Instagram post. Picture: Getty

SNL star Pete Davidson is getting support from friends and fans after he posted a worrying Instagram post.

Pete Davidson has deleted all his social media accounts after posting apparent ‘suicidal’ thoughts. The NYPD received so many calls from fans that they performed an in-person “wellness check” on the Saturday Night Live star.

Ariana Grande Has Urged Her Fans To "Be Gentler" Towards Pete Davidson

Before deleting all social media accounts, the actor posted: "i really don't want to be on this earth anymore. i'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer i can last. all i've ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so."

Pete Davidson deleted all social media accounts after this post.
Pete Davidson deleted all social media accounts after this post. Picture: Instagram

Emotional tweets from celebrity friends flooded in sending the comedian love and support:

Thankfully, friends and fans were relieved to see him make two brief appearances on Saturday Night Live that evening.

This year has without a doubt been a rollercoaster year for Pete after his romance with Ariana Grande ended in October.

The comedian previously expressed the online and offline bullying he’s endured over the timeline of the relationship. He also opened up about his mental health struggles, including being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Celebrity News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been on and off together since 2009

Inside Miley Cyrus And Partner Liam Hemsworth’s Relationship: From Are They Married To How They Met

Miley Cyrus

Kylie insists there is no bad blood between Travis Scott and Kanye West

Kylie Jenner Insists "It's Only Positive Energy" After Travis Scott And Kanye West 'Feud' Rumours
Emily Atack put a body shame in his place.

Emily Atack Hit Back At A Bodyshamer Who Tried To Stop Her Eating In The Best Way

TV & Film

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham's Love Island relationship timeline!

Love Island's Dani Dyer And Jack Fincham: From Shock Split To Prank Engagement - Relationship Details Revealed

TV & Film

Jade Thirlwall surprised her boyfriend, Jed Elliott, at the airport.

WATCH: Jade Thirlwall Being Reunited With Jed Elliott After 103 Days Apart Will Make You Melt

Little Mix

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Here's everything you need to know about Halsey!

Everything You Need To Know About Halsey – Her Real Name, Age, Family And More Revealed
What Disney live-action remake should you watch?

QUIZ: What Disney Live-Action Remake Should You Watch?

Nicki Minaj has been linked to some equally big names.

Nicki Minaj’s Complete Dating History – All Her Exes From Drake to Meek Mill And More

Nicki Minaj

Strictly's Joe Sugg & Dianne Buswell dating rumours

Strictly's Joe Sugg & Dianne Buswell: All The Reasons Fans Think They're Dating

TV & Film