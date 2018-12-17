Celebrities And Fans Share Support To Pete Davidson After Police Check In Following Worrying Instagram Post

Support flood in for Pete Davidson following questionable Instagram post. Picture: Getty

SNL star Pete Davidson is getting support from friends and fans after he posted a worrying Instagram post.

Pete Davidson has deleted all his social media accounts after posting apparent ‘suicidal’ thoughts. The NYPD received so many calls from fans that they performed an in-person “wellness check” on the Saturday Night Live star.

Ariana Grande Has Urged Her Fans To "Be Gentler" Towards Pete Davidson

Before deleting all social media accounts, the actor posted: "i really don't want to be on this earth anymore. i'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer i can last. all i've ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so."

Pete Davidson deleted all social media accounts after this post. Picture: Instagram

Emotional tweets from celebrity friends flooded in sending the comedian love and support:

Am hearing Pete Davidson is at SNL and accounted for.



We are thinking of you, Pete.



You are loved.



(And just a heads up, when you finally turn on your cell, it’s gonna go apeshit for a little while) https://t.co/erUaTcPSdw — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) December 15, 2018

im in the plane now on the way to see Pete. gonna make sure he’s good, i promise. can’t have my boy in the darkness like that. — colson (@machinegunkelly) December 15, 2018

Pete Davidson ... hang in there. There is a lot of help out here. Surrender to some love some where around you ... today! Right now! And then ... let in the help that will become available. I’m praying for you Pete. I’ve been there. It gets better. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 15, 2018

Thankfully, friends and fans were relieved to see him make two brief appearances on Saturday Night Live that evening.

This year has without a doubt been a rollercoaster year for Pete after his romance with Ariana Grande ended in October.

The comedian previously expressed the online and offline bullying he’s endured over the timeline of the relationship. He also opened up about his mental health struggles, including being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

