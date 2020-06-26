How To Celebrate London Pride This Weekend: From TikTok To Virtual Gigs

Pride 2020 is still being celebrated online and here's how you can join. Picture: PA/TikTok

In the midst of Pride month, where we celebrate the LGBTQ community, here’s how you can celebrate Pride this weekend, during lockdown.

June marks the annual celebration of Pride month and although we are in lockdown, there are still ways you can get involved and celebrate the LGBTQ community.

Although the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put a stop to public celebrations, there are still a lot of ways you can mark the day.

There are a number of virtual gigs you can attend and TikTok challenges you can get involved with and here’s how.

TikTok Pride celebrations

TikTok has a number of exciting activities going on to celebrate Pride month, from a series of LIVE broadcasts and hashtag challenges.

The #ImComingOut challenge is inspired by Diana Ross’ iconic track ‘I’m Coming Out’ and will see people share stories about what or who they are coming out for.

The hashtag is already live and has already reached over 142 million views since launching, with over 133 million people using the song to share stories and support each other.

There are also various LIVEs going on for Pride 2020, including some of the UK’s biggest LGBTQ creators and allies, who will come together to interact with fans online.

Here’s a schedule of what’s to come:

- June 25 - 5pm - Female drag queen @Wyntirose famous for her incredible drag cosplayer

- June 29 - 5pm – Gay couple @matthewandryan known for their laid back laughs

- June 30 - 6pm - Make-up artist @KeilidhMUA,

- July 1 - 6pm - Leading beauty creator @abbyrartistry and Drag Queen @ellis_atlantis

- July 6 - 6pm - Pranksters @SebbyJon and @Montykeates

Virtual gigs to watch during Pride

Global Pride are set to host a 24-hour Livestream on Saturday, June 27, with musician Todrick Hall.

Amnesty International, UK Black Pride, Stonewall and ParaPride are also teaming up to do a virtual Pride celebration called Pride Inside, which will run from Sunday, June 28 - Sunday, July 5.

This will include numerous performances, talks and workshops!

