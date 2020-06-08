Caroline Flack's Mum Slams Prosecutor Who Defends Decision To Prosecute Her

Caroline Flack's mum slams prosecutor defending decision to charge her daughter. Picture: Getty Images

Caroline Flack's mum has hit back at the prosecutor who has defended the CPS's decision to charge the late presenter over the alleged assault of her boyfriend, asking why they won't let her daughter rest in peace.

Caroline Flack's mother has slammed the head of North London's CPS who has spoken out to say they were right to prosecute the former Love Island presenter, telling them 'shame on you' for not allowing her 'daughter to rest in peace.'

In what's being described a 'highly unusual move' by the lawyer, Ed Beltrami, who was chief prosecutor for North London at the time, has decided to explain the reasons behind deciding to charge Caroline.

He said: "You’ve got to do what you think is right. You cannot do what you think is popular."

The prosecutor also said: "To be absolutely frank with you I had never actually heard of her."

Caroline had plead not guilty to the charge of assault by beating, but tragically ended her life just hours after learning prosecutors were proceeding with the case, she was 40-years-old.

Caroline Flack a the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Christine, Caroline's mum has spoken out against the prosecutor, saying: "It is deeply regrettable that Mr Beltrami could not have let my beautiful daughter rest in peace."

"My daughter was unable to defend herself during her life and is unable to do so now. Shame on you."

She has also accused the CPS of 'creating the toxic environment which ultimately led to Caroline’s death.'

Caroline's boyfriend, Lewis Burton, has also been vocal about not wanting to pursue with the case.

Caroline Flack and Lewis Burton in London in 2019. Picture: Getty

Ed Beltrami continued to insist there's no truth to the family's claim their case against Caroline was nothing but a 'show trial', explaining it was important to pursue as 'domestic abuse' has a high risk of re-occurring.

He said: "You don’t just fold at the first sign of trouble. The fact the victim doesn’t want to know... you’ve got to look at whether you can prosecute without the support of the victim."

"Domestic abuse is a separate category by itself – [with a] high risk of the offending escalating."

If you feel affected by any of the issues mentioned in this article, you can call the Samaritans 24/7 free helpline on 116123 or visit www.samaritans.org.

