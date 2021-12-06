Your Guide To BTS Members’ Individual Instagram Accounts

BTS' members have their own Instagram accounts
BTS' members have their own Instagram accounts. Picture: Getty
BTS finally have Instagram accounts of their own – from Jungkook to RM, here’s where to follow each member!

BTS created their own individual Instagram accounts after announcing they’re taking a short break from music, and fans have never hit a ‘follow’ button so fast.

The K-Pop’s band account boasts more than 53 million followers, so already the likes of RM, J-Hope and Jimin’s own profile numbers are soaring.

Lizzo Called The BTS Boys Her 'Besties'

So you don’t have to frantically search for all seven members’ accounts, we’ve listed and linked them all here for you – you’re welcome.

BTS perform on The Late Late Show with James Corden
BTS are taking a break from music. Picture: Getty

BTS members’ Instagram accounts:

RM - @rkive

Suga - @agustd

Jin - @jin

J-Hope - @uarmyhope

Jimin - @j.m

V - @thv

Jungkook - @abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz

One of Jungkook's first Instagram uploads
One of Jungkook's first Instagram uploads. Picture: Jungkook/Instagram
JHope's first Instagram post
JHope's first Instagram post. Picture: J Hope/Instagram

Within just a few hours the boys racked up over 8 million followers – a figure set to soar over the next few weeks.

Each of the stars quickly posted a few uploads to mark their respective arrivals to the ‘gram, with Jungkook posting a snap from SoFi Stadium and a sunset in California to kick off his ‘gramming life.

In a total heart-warming gesture too, the idols were the first to comment on each other’s first posts.

The boyband’s social media move came after they announced they’d be taking some time off to ‘recharge with creative energy with the intention of returning to work in early 2022.’

RM posted a sunny snap to mark his solo Instagram debut
RM posted a sunny snap to mark his solo Instagram debut. Picture: RM/Instagram

"BTS focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a 'new chapter,'" read their statement. "They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul."

They might be stepping away from the music industry for a while, but at least this time around fans can keep up with the boys on social media.

