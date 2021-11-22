Lizzo Called The BTS Boys Her 'Besties'

22 November 2021, 17:47

Lizzo met up with BTS in LA
Lizzo met up with BTS in LA. Picture: Lizzo/Instagram
Lizzo shared photos with BTS at a Harry Styles concert and we're not okay...

Lizzo looked like she had the time of her life as she partied away with none other than BTS at Harry Styles' most recent Love On Tour concert!

The 'Rumors' singer took to Instagram to make us all jealous as she attended the star-studded show that took place in Los Angeles on Friday night.

She posed with BTS boys; V, Jungkook, Jimin, and J-Hope – even referring to the band as her best friends!

Lizzo showed up in support of Harry Styles with BTS
Lizzo showed up in support of Harry Styles with BTS. Picture: Lizzo/Instagram

The pop powerhouse posted a slew of envy-inducing snaps to her grid with her new mates, she wrote: "Me & my besties… swipe for #VMINZZO content."

The musicians playfully posed together as they bonded over, what we're sure was, another electric performance from Harry!

BTS showed the 'Juice' songstress some love on Twitter as they boasted that "we met Lizzo."

BTS have been vocal about their love for Harry Styles
BTS have been vocal about their love for Harry Styles. Picture: Alamy

It didn't take long for their comments to fill with adoring fans who were all keen to see a BTS X Lizzo collaboration – we're manifesting it.

A member of the extremely successful South Korean band, Jungkook, released a cover of Harry Styles' ballad 'Falling' in October.

We hope to see more musical crossovers between these new 'besties'!

Lizzo was even fooled by a fan into believing that her internet crush Chris Evans was in the crowd at the LA gig – sadly, we will have to wait for her meet-cute with the Marvel man!

There's no better way of making friends than being brought together by the power of Harry Styles!

