WATCH: Lizzo Calls Marvin Humes A “F**kboy” And LICKS His Face At The BRIT AWARDS 2019

20 February 2019, 20:35

We don’t think our Marv is ever going to recover from the whirlwind that was Lizzo on the BRIT Awards red carpet!

The BRIT Awards red carpet is always an experience, but this year was one we don't think Capital's Marvin Humes will ever recover from, after Lizzo literally rocked his world.

BRIT Awards 2019 Winners List In Full: See Who Won Big At The BRITs

Lizzo kicked off the chat by refusing to speak to Marv, labelling all British boys "f**kboys" because he was "too cute"!

She told him, "Uh uh, I ain't talking to his fine a**! I'm not doing this, not tonight! Hi! You cute London boys, y'all are all f**kboys. I heard y'all some wastemen. You too cute, I don't believe you!"

How FIERCE is Lizzo looking please?
How FIERCE is Lizzo looking please? Picture: Capital

Now, we all know Marvin's the literal opposite of a f**kboy, but he is a ridiculously handsome man - so we'll give her that!

When Marv revealed he was a fan of her and follows her on Instagram she changed her tune, saying, "Oh so you like the twerking videos? I apologise for everything I said previously, I didn't know you were a fan."

She proceeded to lick his face, and ended the interview with something SO unprintable we can't even star that one out.

Oh Lizzo, NEVER change.

