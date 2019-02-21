Fans Think The BRITs was FIXED After The 1975’s Wins Were Announced In Advert Hours Before The Show

The 1975's BRITs wins were leaked ahead of time. Picture: Getty

The BRIT Awards has been hit with fix claims after an advert seemed to give The 1975’s wins away.

The BRITs has been hit with ‘fix’ claims after fans spotted that The 1975’s two wins seemed to be leaked hours before the show.

An eagle-eyed viewer saw that UKTV Play were calling The 1975 winners of the Best British Group and British Album of the Year in an advert that was aired hours before the BRIT Awards even took place.

The fan wrote, “An advert on UKTV Play just said The 1975 won Best British Group and British Album of the Year at this year’s BRIT Awards... which aren’t for a few hours?

“Here be the evidence. That’s either a massive marketing cock-up or management for The 1975 somehow knew already... anyway #BRITs fans, spoiler alert, The 1975 win things.”

An advert on UKTV Play just said The 1975 won Best British Group and British Album of the Year at this year’s BRIT Awards... which aren’t for a few hours? — Kieren Thomson (@Kierenisboring) February 20, 2019

Here be the evidence. That’s either a massive marketing cock-up or management for The 1975 somehow knew already... anyway #BRITs fans, spoiler alert, The 1975 win things. pic.twitter.com/teYTmW9Q09 — Kieren Thomson (@Kierenisboring) February 20, 2019

The advert, which he posted a video of at 6.54pm (the BRITs didn’t kick off until 8pm), has a voiceover telling viewers, “This is the BRIT Award-winning The 1975, with their brilliant No1 album."

It’s unclear whether the band themselves were told ahead of the night or whether it was just their management that knew, but either way – someone’s going to be in the bad books for leaking that ad early!

