Fans Think The BRITs was FIXED After The 1975’s Wins Were Announced In Advert Hours Before The Show

21 February 2019, 12:32

The 1975's BRITs wins were leaked ahead of time.
The 1975's BRITs wins were leaked ahead of time. Picture: Getty

The BRIT Awards has been hit with fix claims after an advert seemed to give The 1975’s wins away.

The BRITs has been hit with ‘fix’ claims after fans spotted that The 1975’s two wins seemed to be leaked hours before the show.

WATCH: All The BRIT Awards Performances, From Hugh Jackman's Greatest Showman To Little Mix And Jess Glynne

An eagle-eyed viewer saw that UKTV Play were calling The 1975 winners of the Best British Group and British Album of the Year in an advert that was aired hours before the BRIT Awards even took place.

The fan wrote, “An advert on UKTV Play just said The 1975 won Best British Group and British Album of the Year at this year’s BRIT Awards... which aren’t for a few hours?

“Here be the evidence. That’s either a massive marketing cock-up or management for The 1975 somehow knew already... anyway #BRITs fans, spoiler alert, The 1975 win things.”

The advert, which he posted a video of at 6.54pm (the BRITs didn’t kick off until 8pm), has a voiceover telling viewers, “This is the BRIT Award-winning The 1975, with their brilliant No1 album."

It’s unclear whether the band themselves were told ahead of the night or whether it was just their management that knew, but either way – someone’s going to be in the bad books for leaking that ad early!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest BRITs News

Latest News

See more Latest News

The BRITs was a night of female empowerment

BRITs 2019: From Little Mix To Pink – All The Ways The BRIT Awards 2019 Were Full Of Female Empowerment Messages

BRITs 2019

Pink was presented with the BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution

Who's Won The Outstanding Contribution Award At The BRITs? From The Beatles To Pink

BRITs 2019

Little Mix slayed everything about their BRITS 2019 performance

BRITs 2019: Little Mix's 'Woman Like Me' Performance Has Fans Shook

BRITs 2019

Kim Kardashian unfollows 'terrible people' Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian Unfollows Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson As Khloé Attends Event
Shawn Mendes had a number of heart-melting moments at the BRIT Awards

Shawn Mendes BRITs: Calvin Klein Model’s 5 Cutest Moments At The BRIT Awards

Shawn Mendes

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Shawn Mendes has hit the BRITs 2019 red carpet

BRITs 2019: Shawn Mendes Rocks First Ever Award Show Red Carpet

BRITs 2019

Dua Lipa rocks the 2019 BRITs red carpet ahead of her performance

BRITs 2019: Dua Lipa Stuns On The Red Carpet Ahead Of Performance With Calvin Harris

BRITs 2019

Shawn Mendes, Little Mix & Anne-Marie hit the BRITs red carpet

BRITs 2019 Red Carpet LIVE: Dua Lipa, Little Mix & Shawn Mendes Arrive At London's O2

BRITs 2019

Celebrity Heights

How Tall Are They? 37 Celebrity Heights You'd NEVER Believe Are True!
Liam Payne is dating Naomi Campbell following his split from Cheryl

Is Liam Payne Dating Naomi Campbell, When Did He Breakup With Cheryl And When Was His Son Bear Born?