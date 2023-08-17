Britney Spears Breaks Social Media Silence After Sam Asghari Files For Divorce

17 August 2023, 10:13

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are getting a divorce
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are getting a divorce. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britney Spears took to Instagram to change the subject after husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce.

Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears 14 months after they got married, with the news being reported on Wednesday night.

And in the early hours of Thursday morning Britney took to Instagram just after the news had broke she and her husband have separated.

However, she didn’t address the news of her divorce and instead revealed she’s planning on buying a horse.

She wrote on Instagram: “Buying a horse soon!!! So many options it’s kinda hard!!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar???

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are getting a divorce
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are getting a divorce. Picture: Getty

“I can’t make up my mind!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar.”

Britney’s post came hours after Sam filed for divorce from Britney after 14 months of marriage and a relationship of seven years.

According to TMZ he cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for separation.

The publication claim Britney had Sam sign a prenup which maintains her assets as separate property.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married in 2022
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married in 2022. Picture: Getty

Britney and Sam met on set of her ‘Slumber Party’ music video in October 2016 and they began dating shortly after.

They chatted all day and bonded over their love of sushi, swapping phone numbers at the end of the day so they could go on a proper date.

She recalled during a 2017 interview: “I found his number in my bag. I was like, ‘He is really really cute. So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person.”

Sam remained a key support system in Britney’s life, throughout the conservatorship battle with her father.

In April last year the couple announced they were expecting their first child, Britney’s third, but they sadly lost the baby just a few months in.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

