Britney Spears Reveals How She Has Found 'Peace' In Her Mental Health Amid Family Feud

16 December 2022, 11:56

Britney says travelling helps her mental health
Britney says travelling helps her mental health. Picture: Alamy/Social media

Britney Spears has opened up on finding "peace in your mental health" despite feuding with her family.

Britney Spears said she did not feel accepted at her home in LA but did find her true self in a different way.

The pop sensation shared a series of topless snaps to her 42M Instagram followers to discuss moving forward with her mental health.

The 'Baby One More Time' singer was released from her conservatorship at the end of last year and has been taking full advantage of her new-found freedom.

She said travelling the world was key in helping her mental health, saying she had begun visiting different countries after being restricted by her family.

Britney Spears Responds To Sons After Jayden Gives Detailed Interview About Their Relationship

Britney has been sharing her holiday getaway snaps
Britney has been sharing her holiday getaway snaps. Picture: Social media

"I have a beautiful gift for you all … yes, that’s it !!!

"Traveling and seeing the world in exotic places is definitely a way to find peace in your mental health in all ways … your mind, body and spirit !!!

"Unfortunately, I have a home in Los Angeles but I have never felt accepted by my family … I genuinely and honestly will never be the same there and I have come to terms with that."

She went on to say travelling had helped her to remember what it was like to "feel accepted", calling it a "root in my healing".

Britney took the opportunity to address her sister
Britney took the opportunity to address her sister. Picture: Social media

Britney also took the opportunity to reach out to her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, in the post.

She told her to "feel self-worth being my sister" and never forget where she came from.

"Just look UP sweetheart," she added, saying people needed to put their phones down and instead "connect with this thing called Earth".

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star