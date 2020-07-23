Britney Spears Children: Who Are Her Sons?

23 July 2020, 13:58

Britney Spears has two sons. But who are her children?
Britney Spears has two sons. But who are her children? Picture: Britney Spears/Instagram

Britney Spears is a mum as well as a pop icon. But how many children does she have? Who are her sons? Let’s take a look…

Britney Spears’ children are mini-me versions of the million dollar popstar.

She co-parents them with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, who she married in 2004.

Save Britney Explained: Why ‘Free Britney Spears’ Is Trending

Britney photographed with Sean and Jayden in 2009.
Britney photographed with Sean and Jayden in 2009. Picture: PA images

But who are her sons?

Let’s take a look…

Who are Britney Spears’ sons?

Britney has two sons, named Sean and Jayden.

She gave birth to Sean, the eldest, in 2005, at the age of 23.

Before becoming a mum, she shared a statement with fans on her website.

It read: "I've had a career since I was 16, have travelled around the world and back and even kissed Madonna!

“The only thing I haven't done so far is experience the closest thing to God and that's having a baby. I can't wait!"

She welcomed her second child, Jayden, in 2006.

She doesn't often share posts about them on social media as she wants to protect their privacy.

They look just like her!

