Britney Spears Children: Who Are Her Sons?
23 July 2020, 13:58
Britney Spears is a mum as well as a pop icon. But how many children does she have? Who are her sons? Let’s take a look…
Britney Spears’ children are mini-me versions of the million dollar popstar.
She co-parents them with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, who she married in 2004.
Save Britney Explained: Why ‘Free Britney Spears’ Is Trending
But who are her sons?
Let’s take a look…
Who are Britney Spears’ sons?
Britney has two sons, named Sean and Jayden.
She gave birth to Sean, the eldest, in 2005, at the age of 23.
Before becoming a mum, she shared a statement with fans on her website.
It read: "I've had a career since I was 16, have travelled around the world and back and even kissed Madonna!
“The only thing I haven't done so far is experience the closest thing to God and that's having a baby. I can't wait!"
She welcomed her second child, Jayden, in 2006.
She doesn't often share posts about them on social media as she wants to protect their privacy.
They look just like her!
> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!