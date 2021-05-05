Brighton Pride 2021 Cancelled Over Covid-19 Fears

5 May 2021, 11:03

Brighton Pride 2021 has been cancelled
Brighton Pride 2021 has been cancelled. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Brighton Pride 2021 has been cancelled.

Brighton Pride, usually one of the biggest Pride celebrations in Europe, has been cancelled organisers have confirmed.

The festivities usually see thousands travel to the city, but it’s been cancelled for the second year running.

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

The festival was due to take place over the weekend of 7th and 8th August.

Brighton Pride is one of Europe's biggest Pride celebrations
Brighton Pride is one of Europe's biggest Pride celebrations. Picture: Getty

Event organisers announced in a statement: “We are heartbroken to have to announce the cancellation of Brighton & Hove Pride’s Community Parade, Pride Village Party and Pride Festival on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th August 2021.

“The need for community has never been stronger and Brighton & Hove Pride is one of Europe’s biggest Pride Festivals attracting thousands of people from across the UK to attend multiple events across the city.

“We cannot risk the health and wellbeing of Pride visitors, residents and the hundreds of staff who work at event sites to keep everyone safe so are devastated to have to cancel for a second year.”

Paul Kemp, director of Brighton Pride, said they’re looking to bring back the festival in 2022 “better than ever”.

Ticket holders can have their passes rolled over to next year, or they can donate the value of their ticket to Brighton Rainbow Fund, or can choose to apply for a refund.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Tommy Mallet is a millionaire

How TOWIE’s Tommy Mallet Became A Millionaire

Adele shared some rare snaps on her 33rd birthday.

Adele Looks Radiant As She Celebrates Turning 33 With Rare Birthday Pictures

Joe Alwyn and Shailene Woodley star in The Last Letter From Your Lover.

The Last Letter From Your Lover: Cast, Trailer, Release Date & All The Details

TV & Film

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant with her first baby

Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Baby Details From Due Date To Baby Names

Halsey announced her pregnancy in January

All The Beautiful Photos Of Halsey’s Baby Bump So Far

Love Island's Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor split just four months after she said she wanted him to propose.

Maura Higgins Wanted Chris Taylor To 'Hurry Up' And Propose Before Split

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos