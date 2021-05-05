Brighton Pride 2021 Cancelled Over Covid-19 Fears

Brighton Pride 2021 has been cancelled. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Brighton Pride 2021 has been cancelled.

Brighton Pride, usually one of the biggest Pride celebrations in Europe, has been cancelled organisers have confirmed.

The festivities usually see thousands travel to the city, but it’s been cancelled for the second year running.

The festival was due to take place over the weekend of 7th and 8th August.

Brighton Pride is one of Europe's biggest Pride celebrations. Picture: Getty

Event organisers announced in a statement: “We are heartbroken to have to announce the cancellation of Brighton & Hove Pride’s Community Parade, Pride Village Party and Pride Festival on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th August 2021.

“The need for community has never been stronger and Brighton & Hove Pride is one of Europe’s biggest Pride Festivals attracting thousands of people from across the UK to attend multiple events across the city.

“We cannot risk the health and wellbeing of Pride visitors, residents and the hundreds of staff who work at event sites to keep everyone safe so are devastated to have to cancel for a second year.”

Paul Kemp, director of Brighton Pride, said they’re looking to bring back the festival in 2022 “better than ever”.

Ticket holders can have their passes rolled over to next year, or they can donate the value of their ticket to Brighton Rainbow Fund, or can choose to apply for a refund.

