Boris Johnson Confirms Three-Tier Lockdown System Will Get Stricter

23 November 2020, 16:11 | Updated: 23 November 2020, 16:17

England’s local lockdown system will resume once the national lockdown is lifted on 2 December, but with tougher measures this time.

Boris Johnson has confirmed the country’s three-tiered local lockdown system will get tougher when the national coronavirus lockdown comes to an end next week.

The government implemented the three-tier approach to control the rise in coronavirus cases, but the Prime Minister has now admitted the restrictions were not enough to bring the R rate below one.

Coronavirus Rules Over Christmas ‘To Be Lifted’ For Five Days

Outlining his Covid-19 winter plan to the House of Commons, Boris Johnson said that by the spring the new advancements in scientific methods should be in place to reduce the threat of coronavirus, but things will get harder before they get easier.

Boris Johnson addressed Parliament from isolation at home. Picture: PA

After 2 December shops, gyms, personal care and the leisure sector can reopen.

Collective worship, weddings and outdoor and indoor spectator events can resume and people can return to gather in groups of six.

For those in tiers one and two the hospitality sector can reopen, with the 10pm curfew changed to last orders at 10pm and closing time at 11pm.

In a stricter change to tier two, alcohol will only be permitted when served as part of a meal.

The three-tiered system will have a number of changes. Picture: Getty

However, in tier three hospitality businesses can only operate for takeaways and delivery.

The PM also warned most regions are likely to move up a tier but the strict rules should mean that areas can eventually be lowered down the tier system.

Mr Johnson reassured: “By maintaining pressure on the virus it will enable people to see their friends and family over Christmas.”

Boris is also expected to address the nation in a televised statement later this evening.

