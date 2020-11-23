Coronavirus Rules Over Christmas ‘To Be Lifted’ For Five Days

The UK's four nations have agreed on a Covid plan for Christmas. Picture: Getty

Boris Johnson is set to soon outline the new local lockdown rules for Christmas, as England prepares for national restrictions to ease on 2 December.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly already decided England’s coronavirus rules for Christmas, and the UK’s four nations are said to have agreed on the plans and are in discussion about how best to implement them.

Mr Johnson is expected to announce a tougher three-tier system for when the current national lockdown in England ends on 2 December, which will see the 10pm curfew for pubs and restaurants relaxed.

Three households may be allowed to mix over Christmas. Picture: Getty

However rules on households mixing are set to become even tougher in order to allow a window of time over the Christmas period where three different bubbles will be allowed to mix.

Local lockdown rules will apparently be paused for five days.

The ban on household mixing for those in tiers two and three is expected to be lifted for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, until the delayed Boxing Day Bank Holiday on 28 December.

National coronavirus restrictions will be lifted for five days over Christmas. Picture: Getty

The Prime Minister is apparently working with Cabinet Office ministers in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on the rules for Christmas, as they each “shared objective of facilitating some limited additional household bubbling for a small number of days.”

The public will still be urged to “remain cautious” and advised against travelling.

Discussions on the rules for Christmas are said to be continuing, but a joint approach will reportedly be announced later this week.

