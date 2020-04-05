Boris Johnson Taken To Hospital For Coronavirus Tests As Symptoms Continue

Boris Johnson has been taken to hospital. Picture: Getty

Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital days after contracting coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken to hospital for further tests, just over a week after contracting coronavirus.

The decision is a “precautionary step” on the advice of his doctor, after his symptoms of the virus continued.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

“This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.

“The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

Boris Johnson posted a video on Twitter on Thursday saying he was feeling better. Picture: Boris Johnson/Twitter

The news comes days after Boris Johnson posted a video on Twitter on Thursday saying he was feeling better but still had a high temperature.

The Prime Minister tested positive for COVID-19 10 days ago and has been self-isolating since.

In the meantime he has been having video meetings and sharing updates from social media.

