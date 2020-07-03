Boris Johnson Says Gyms Can Reopen In ‘A Couple Of Weeks’

3 July 2020, 11:37

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said gyms will be able to reopen “in a couple of weeks.”

Boris Johnson said today (3 July) on LBC gyms “can reopen in a couple of weeks.”

Without confirming the exact date, the Prime Minister said they are looking to reopen gyms soon, when it is safe to do so.

Boris Johnson Warns Nation Not To 'Overdo It' Ahead Of Pubs Opening

He said to Nick Ferrari: “The best way forward for the country is to get the economy moving again.

“We are going to reopen gyms as soon as we can do it in a Covid-secure way and I think that the date for reopening gyms at the moment, if we can do it, is in just a couple of weeks’ time.”

Gyms are preparing to reopen in a covid-secure way
Gyms are preparing to reopen in a covid-secure way. Picture: Getty

It comes one day before the biggest lift on lockdown measures will take place on 4 July, when pubs and restaurants can reopen tomorrow.

Cinemas, galleries, hairdressers, and barbers have also been given the go-ahead to reopen.

However, Boris Johnson assured limits remain elsewhere in society, such as spas and weddings, for specific reasons.

He added: “We want to make progress. People know we need to stop the spread of the disease… you can find all sorts of inconsistencies [in these measures].

“We are managing a pandemic and that pandemic is the result of human contact and it is transmitted people passing the virus one to the other.

“The only way to keep the lid on that pandemic is to take certain steps to restrict human contact.”

A number of gyms have made changes to prepare for reopening, including equipment being spaced out, hand sanitiser stations dotted throughout the gym, and regular cleaning schedules.

> Download Our App For All The Latest COVID-19 News

More News

See more More News

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp almost broke up for good on Love Island

Love Island’s Finn Tapp Had Row With Producers After Game Implied He ‘Had His Head Turned’ From Paige Turley
A huge list of countries has been officially approved as holiday locations you can travel to

Full List Of Approved Countries England Can Travel To Which Are Exempt From Quarantine

Jaxon and Shelby's romance didn't last on Love Island Australia

Love Island Australia: Jaxon Admits He ‘Didn’t Have Fun’ With Shelby

TV & Film

A 'Fine Line' eyeshadow palette has been created by a Harry Styles fan

Harry Styles Fan Creates ‘Fine Line’ Inspired Eyeshadow Palette & It’s Glowy AF

Khloe Kardashian finally responds to Tristan Thompson engagement rumours

Are Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Together?

Zayn Malik fans couldn't get over how much Adie Garcia sounded like the 1D star

Zayn Malik Voice Double Goes Viral On Twitter After Fans Mistake Him For Former One Direction Star

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos