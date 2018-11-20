Blac Chyna Slammed For Promoting ‘Whitenicious’ Skin Lightening Cream For $250 A Tub

20 November 2018, 10:54

Blac Chyna has been promoting skin lightening cream.
Blac Chyna has been promoting skin lightening cream. Picture: Getty

Rob Kardashian’s ex is promoting the launch of the product in Nigeria and has come under fire from fans for encouraging people to try and change the colour of their skin.

Blac Chyna has come under fire from fans for promoting a skin lightening cream to her followers from Nigeria.

WATCH: Khloé Kardashian Struggles With Cheating Revelations After True's Birth

Rob Kardashian’s ex posted on Instagram encouraging people to join her at the launch of her new skin lightening cream ‘Whitenicious X Blac Chyna Collection Diamond Illuminating & Lightening cream’, but faced backlash for promoting “skin bleach”.

The cream costs $250 per Swarovski crystal encrusted 100g tub, and is apparently something Chyna has used to get rid of pigmented patches on her skin.

Blac Chyna was promoting skin lightening cream on Instagram.
Blac Chyna was promoting skin lightening cream on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Her reps told TMZ, “Blac Chyna has been using Whitenicious dark spot corrector for a few years to deal with her hyperpigmentation. She felt this was a good deal for her because a lot of women of colour suffer from skin issues.”

Fans were quick to voice their opinions about her latest deal, as skin lightening creams have come under fire for promoting lighter skin as being more desirable.

Chyna has yet to comment on the controversy directly, but posted, “So my children aren’t supposed to live the same lifestyle as their fathers etc etc ha?

"As a single mother, I provide for them and give them the luxury lifestyle they deserve…. WOW” two hours after her original post, seemingly defending her actions.

