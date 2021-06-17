Billie Eilish Defended By Fans After ‘Queer-Baiting’ Claims

Billie Eilish's fans have been defending her amid 'queer-baiting' accusations
Billie Eilish's fans have been defending her amid 'queer-baiting' accusations. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram
Billie Eilish’s loyal fan base have leapt to her defence after she was accused of 'queer-baiting’.

Billie Eilish has one of the most devoted fan bases in the industry, so when she was accused of ‘queer-baiting’ in her ‘Lost Cause’ music video, it wasn’t long before they jumped in to defend her.

The 19-year-old posted a picture on Instagram to promote her new video, writing: “I love girls,” and since then she’s faced accusations of ‘queer-baiting’.

Billie Eilish’s Boyfriend Matthew Vorce Addresses Offensive Tweets In Statement

“This better be you coming out,” one person replied, as another commented: “If you say you straight after this ISTG [I swear to God].”

Billie Eilish captioned her follow-up selfie 'I'm tired' amid the backlash
Billie Eilish captioned her follow-up selfie 'I'm tired' amid the backlash. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram

“Is this not queer baiting?” Wrote a third.

As some of Billie’s 87 million followers debated what she meant in her no doubt innocent caption, thousands leapt to her defence.

“I’m a gay man myself and I love girls too,” asked one fan. “Am I straightbaiting if I say that?”

Another tweeted: “Might be a hot take but if Billie Eilish wants to dance around and feel sexy with other women, that’s not queer baiting.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash even weighed in on the backlash, defending Billie in a tweet: “My hot take on the Billie Eilish ‘queer baiting’. Can’t a human experiment their sexuality without the need of labelling? Why do we assume everyone has to be straight until proven otherwise? Less labels more love.”

Not one to justify her actions – because, why should she? – Billie is yet to speak out on the backlash, but she did post a selfie amid the accusations captioned: "I'm tired."

