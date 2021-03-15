WATCH: Billie Eilish Dedicates Grammy Award To Megan Thee Stallion

15 March 2021, 12:55 | Updated: 15 March 2021, 13:02

By Kathryn Knight

Billie Eilish told Megan Thee Stallion she should have won Record of the Year at the 2021 Grammys.

Billie Eilish scooped four awards at the 2021 Grammys; Record of the Year for ‘Everything I Wanted’, Song Written for Visual Media for ‘No Time to Die’, Best Song, and Best Pop Solo Performance, again for 'Everything I Wanted'.

Who Won The Grammy Awards 2021? – From Harry Styles To Billie Eilish

But when she stepped onto the stage with brother Finneas O’Connell to accept Record of the Year, she revealed she’d hoped Megan Thee Stallion would win the gong.

Billie Eilish wanted Megan Thee Stallion to win Record of the Year
Billie Eilish wanted Megan Thee Stallion to win Record of the Year. Picture: Getty
Billie Eilish won 4 Grammy Awards
Billie Eilish won 4 Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

“Megan, girl,” she began. “I was gonna write a speech about how you deserve this and then I was like, ‘there’s no way they’re going to choose me.’

“I was like ‘it’s hers’,” Billie continued. “You deserve this, you’ve had a year that I think is un-toppable, you’re a queen, I want to cry thinking about how much I love you, you’re so beautiful, you’re so talented, you deserve everything in the world.

“I think about you constantly, I root for you always, you deserve it, honestly. Genuinely, this goes to her. Can we just cheer for Megan Thee Stallion?"

Billie Eilish and brother Finneas O'Connell
Billie Eilish and brother Finneas O'Connell. Picture: Getty

Billie did eventually say her own thank yous, saying she "really does appreciate" the acknowledgement.

“I really do appreciate this. Thank you the academy... I love my team, thank you for seeing me and thank you to my brother Finneas, and thanks for doing this, I love you.”

Megan was nominated for four awards on the night, winning three; New Artist, Rap Song for ‘Savage (remix)’, and Rap Performance for her collaboration with Beyoncé.

