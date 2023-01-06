Billie Eilish's Family Home Was Burgled & A Man Has Been Arrested

6 January 2023, 15:24 | Updated: 6 January 2023, 17:33

Man arrested after attempting to burgle Billie's home
Man arrested after attempting to burgle Billie's home. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

A man has been arrested after attempting to enter the family home of Billie Eilish and FINNEAS' parents.

Billie Eilish's family home in Los Angeles was burglarized on Thursday (January 5) with a suspect swiftly being arrested for questioning.

Thankfully a house-sitter's fast actions helped law enforcement take the culprit into custody, the police received a report of someone climbing the property's fence at 9:15 PM.

Billie Eilish And Jesse Rutherford's Complete Dating Timeline

The man then attempted to enter the home through the backyard, they were wearing a mask and were dressed in all-black.

The Eilish family home was the subject of an attempted brugalry
The Eilish family home was the subject of an attempted brugalry. Picture: Getty

TMZ was told that a 'housekeeper' received a security alert whilst they were not at the property, indicating that someone was attempting to break in, the notification showed a man on CCTV.

Thanks to the security camera footage, the house-sitter alerted the authorities as she did not recognise the individual attempting to gain access to the house.

Officers quickly arrived at the scene and arrested the man "one block" away from Eilish's childhood home.

Finneas and Billie showed their recording set up at the house in the doc
Finneas and Billie showed their recording set up at the house in the doc. Picture: Apple TV+

It's reported that nothing was stolen during the crime and police have not confirmed whether the burglar was successful in entering the home.

Billie and her brother Finneas, who famously make music together, gave fans an inside look into their parent's house in the pop star's 2021 documentary, The World's A Little Blurry.

