22 March 2021, 13:02

Billie Eilish broke two Instagram records in the space of a few days
Billie Eilish broke two Instagram records in the space of a few days. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram
Billie Eilish keeps on breaking Instagram records.

Billie Eilish and her blonde hair have taken Instagram by storm.

After debuting her newly-dyed locks on social media following months of wearing a green and black wig, Billie well and truly broke the internet.

WATCH: Billie Eilish's Green & Black Hair Was A Wig & She Hid Her Blonde For Two Months

The 7-time Grammy winner’s post of her blonde unveiling became the fastest post to reach one million likes and the new picture of her hair in a messy bun has already taken second place, both hitting one million likes in under six minutes.

Billie Eilish is officially blonde
Billie Eilish is officially blonde. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram

At the time of writing her blonde debut has reached over 21 million likes, a figure big enough to make your brain hurt.

She also posted a video of herself whipping her new hair and wrote: “Did you guess correctly?”

A few days after her grand blonde reveal, Billie posted the photo of herself rocking a bun with a level of messy only the ‘Bad Guy’ singer can get away with.

And fans had the best reactions once again.

Billie Eilish wore a wig before revealing her blonde hair
Billie Eilish wore a wig before revealing her blonde hair. Picture: Getty

“‘Are you okay?’ No Billie Eilish is literally blonde in a bun,” one fan accurately tweeted after seeing the snap.

“BREAKING NEWS: Billie Eilish is officially the owner of instagram after showing the internet her new blonde hair,” someone else wrote.

“BLONDE BILLIE EILISH IS THE MOMENT,” tweeted another.

Billie Eilish's black and green hair is her trademark
Billie Eilish's black and green hair is her trademark. Picture: Getty

Billie’s first blonde selfie has since become the third most liked photo in the history of Instagram.

It sits behind XXXTentacion and the Instagram world record egg.

