Are Austin Butler And Kaia Gerber Engaged?

26 May 2023, 16:52

Did Austin Butler propose to Kaia Gerber?
Did Austin Butler propose to Kaia Gerber? Picture: Getty
Are the Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber engagement rumours true? Here's everything we know...

Reports that Austin Butler and Kaia Berger were engaged quickly took the internet by storm, but are they true?

The actor and model were first romantically linked back in December 2021, they were spotted countless times from then but it wasn't until the 2022 Met Gala that they confirmed the relationship with a red carpet debut.

Austin, 31, and Kaia, 21, have been inseparable ever since, the actress was by Austin's side as he celebrated the success of Elvis, which was one of the biggest flicks of last year.

As their romance goes from strength to strength, speculation has begun to rise that the pair might be ready to take the next serious step – are the rumours true?

Austin Butler attends the SAG awards

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have been for over a year
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have been for over a year. Picture: Getty

Are Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber engaged?

Despite countless rumours and reports cropping up in May, it seems Austin and Kaia are, in fact, not engaged.

An insider said to be "close to the couple" told TMZ that the Elvis star has not proposed to his girlfriend, the publication wrote: "A source close to the couple tells us the two are NOT engaged."

The claims that Austin and Kaia were due to get married began to pick up speed after celebrity gossip account Deux Moi shared a submission that read: "News about your favourite Elvis. [REDACTED] can confirm he's engaged with the model."

Austin and Kaia made their red carpet-debut in 2022
Austin and Kaia made their red carpet-debut in 2022. Picture: Getty

"He proposed back in April but they want to keep it low key," the anonymous tip stated.

It was thought that the young couple had been engaged since last month but were trying to keep the news under wraps, however, the rumours have since lost steam.

