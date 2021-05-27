A Closer Look At Ariana Grande's Stunning Vera Wang Wedding Dress

27 May 2021, 12:08

Ariana Grande posted photos of her bridal look from wedding to Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande posted photos of her bridal look from wedding to Dalton Gomez. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot! Here's everything we know about the singer's wedding dress and how much it's worth.

On Wednesday, Ariana Grande kicked up an internet storm when she posted a slew of stunning snaps of her wedding with Dalton Gomez to her Instagram without warning!

Just over a week after the news of their secret ceremony broke, Ari decided to give us an insight into the undoubtedly memorable day with an up-close look at her gorgeous Vera Wang wedding dress.

Ariana Grande was a vision in the custom Vera Wang Gown
Ariana Grande was a vision in the custom Vera Wang Gown. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

The pair tied the knot in an intimate wedding at the star's $6.75 million California home on May 15, with only 20 close guests in attendance.

The ‘Thank u Next’ singer walked down the aisle in a Vera Wang Haute custom gown, looking every bit as angelic as we'd expect her to!

Ariana Grande shared snaps of her big day
Ariana Grande shared snaps of her big day. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Vera Wang is one of the most highly sought after wedding dress designers in the industry with pieces from their luxe line collection costing upward of $7,000.

However, Haute custom gowns can set brides back by much more, with a price tag of $100,000 or more.

It's estimated that Ari's picture-perfect dress is worth anywhere between $100,000 and $150,000.

Ariana Grande tied the knot with Dalton Gomez who wore a Tom Ford suit at the ceremony
Ariana Grande tied the knot with Dalton Gomez who wore a Tom Ford suit at the ceremony. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

The global pop star looked timeless in an ivory charmeuse column dress that featured a low scooped back, corseted bodice and a tasteful split in the skirt.

Ariana wore a hand-pleated veil with a satin bow that perfectly accessorised the iconic half-up-half-down hairdo that has become synonymous with the star.

She finished off the look with none other than some killer custom platform heels and even covered up some of her arm tattoos for the big day.

Meanwhile, luxury real-estate agent Dalton sported a Tom Ford suit to meet the 'Positions' singer at the altar.

Ariana Grande wore another Vera Wang custom gown for her nuptials
Ariana Grande wore another Vera Wang custom gown for her nuptials. Picture: Getty

This is not the first time the mega-star has donned Vera Wang as she famously wore a dress by the designer at the 2018 Met Gala which was themed “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”.

Vogue reports that Ari and Vera made a pact at the infamous gala to collaborate on the singers wedding dress when the time rolled around - thankfully they kept true on that promise!

Ari was an absolute vision as she walked down the aisle, we're sure there were 'No Tears Left To Cry' among the friends and family that got to witness the singer's big day.

We're so delighted for the happy couple!

