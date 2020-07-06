Ariana Grande Pays Tribute To 'Waitress' Broadway Star, Nick Cordero, Who Has Died Of Coronavirus Complications

6 July 2020, 09:56 | Updated: 6 July 2020, 15:11

Ariana Grande said: "I am so sad."
Ariana Grande said: "I am so sad.". Picture: instagram

Ariana Grande pays tribute to Broadway star Nick Cordero.

Ariana Grande has paid tribute to Broadway star Nick Cordero who died after suffering medical complications due to coronavirus.

The ’Sweetener’ singer shared a picture of the 'Waitress' star next to her brother, Frankie, which she captioned: "I am so sad. Rest in peace Nick.”

Ariana Grande has paid tribute to Nick Cordero.
Ariana Grande has paid tribute to Nick Cordero. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Nick, 41, had spent the last three months in hospital, battling the virus.

According to reports, he ultimately suffered a series of mini-strokes, blood clots and septic infections.

He died surrounded by his family at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, confirmed the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post on Sunday.

It read: “God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ “I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀

View this post on Instagram

God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️

A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on

“To Nick’s extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀

“I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, ‘they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,’ I smiled because he definitely put up a fight.

“I will love you forever and always my sweet man.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for his family if you were looking to donate, you can do so here.

