TikTok's Bryce Hall Hits Back At Ariana Grande's Comments Calling Them A 'Marketing Move'

Bryce Hall says Ariana Grande's comments were 'unnecessary'. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande/ @brycehall

TikTok star Bryce Hall says Ariana Grande's comments about them going out during the pandemic were 'unnecessary' and were only made for publicity.

TikTok star Bryce Hall has clapped back at Ariana Grande who called out TikTokers partying during the pandemic, saying her comments were 'unnecessary' and branding it a 'marketing move'.

TikTok star @BryceHall tells ‘Hollywood Raw,’ @ArianaGrande slammed influencers partying during pandemic as a mere “marketing move”:



"She knew that TikTokers have a high audience. She knew a lot of people would agree, because there's a lot of people that hate TikTokers...” pic.twitter.com/4TIN90ltmG — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) November 5, 2020

The influencer claiming the 'Positions' singer is using the TikTok community for 'publicity' which has, unsurprisingly, caused quite a lot of backlash and jokes to be made online.

Speaking on the Hollywood Raw Podcast, Bryce said: "Ariana Grande said something about us.. I don't know what she said exactly."

"It was an easy target."

"She knew that TikTokers have a high audience. She knew a lot of people would agree, because there's a lot of people that hate TikTokers."

"She's not wrong, but unnecessary to call out a specific group."

"It was obviously, like, a marketing move, and good for her, but she's not wrong."

People were quick to dig out receipts of her larger TikTok following with only two videos and poke fun at his comments about one of the 'most famous singers on earth' needing cloud from the social media stars.

Not Bryce Hall saying Ariana used Tiktokers as "Marketing" when she surpasses him on the platform with TWO VIDEOS. Boy shut cho ass pic.twitter.com/gybHlDG2nm — JUNNY 🎄 (@namjoonsmoonson) November 5, 2020

TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio was also asked about the '34+35' singer's comments and she didn't defend herself, calling Ariana a 'queen' and saying she is right.

Bryce's rumoured bae, Addison Rae, also commented, saying her comments were fair and she herself wasn't going out at the moment, despite being spotted with Bryce at the very restaurant in question recently.

