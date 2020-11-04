Ariana Grande Shades TikTok Stars Who Went To A Restaurant During The Pandemic

Ariana Grande has thrown shade a bunch of TikTok stars who headed out during the pandemic to an LA hotspot to ride mechanical bulls at a restaurant and now, they've responded!

Ariana Grande has called out TikTok stars who headed to a hotspot in LA to ride mechanical bulls, asking why people can't stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An in lengthy interview with her close friend, Zach Sang, on his show, the Zach Sang Show, Ariana didn't hold back naming the restaurant TikTok stars including Addison Rae frequently head to and throwing some pretty savage indirect shade their way.

The 27-year-old said: "Like all the other countries were fine and are better than we are. Did we all really need to go to f*cking Saddle Ranch that badly that like we couldn't have waited for the deathly pandemic to pass?"

"Like we are really needed to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that badly? We all needed that Instagram post that badly?"

TikTok star (turned singer), Dixie D'amelio, 19, who just released a song with Liam Payne called 'Naughty List' was asked what she thought about the 'Positions' singer's comments aimed at her influencer bubble.

She said: "I don’t really know what to think. I mean, she’s right. She’s right, yeah. She’s a queen, I love her."

Addison Rae also spoke about being shaded by the superstar, saying: "I think it’s fair [for her to say that]. I think it’s understandable. I definitely have been not going."

"I just have been trying to stay in and work out. I’ve been working out a lot, and also preparing for my movie."

However, she and Bryce Hall were spotted at Saddle Ranch, the very restaurant in question, just recently, posting an Instagram from the night onto her Instagram page.

Ariana is not alone in calling out people's partying ways in LA, with Halsey recently questioning why the bars and clubs are so full when driving past them and Billie Eilish slamming those going out during the pandemic.

One thing seems for certain, when queen Ariana speaks, people listen!

