Ariana Grande Joins Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom For Screening Of Borat 2 With Sacha Baron Cohen

20 October 2020, 12:11 | Updated: 20 October 2020, 15:18

Ariana Grande headed to a drive-in screening of Borat 2 with Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and more.

Sacha Baron Cohen’s new film, Borat 2, is about to be released on Amazon Prime and in the run-up to its drop the actor invited Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Ariana Grande, and Josh Gad to a drive-in screening.

Posting a photo of the celebrity pals posing – in face masks – with a cardboard cutout of Borat, Sacha revealed they tested for coronavirus twice before meeting up.

Ariana Grande’s Sixth Album 'Positions' Confirmed: Release Date, Title, And All The 'AG6' Details So Far

He hash-tagged the picture: #DriveInDoubleTested.

Sacha Baron Cohen invited Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and more celebs to a Borat 2 screening
Sacha Baron Cohen invited Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and more celebs to a Borat 2 screening. Picture: Sacha Baron Cohen/Instagram
Ariana praised the new Borat film as 'brilliant and brave'
Ariana praised the new Borat film as 'brilliant and brave'. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

New mum Katy wore a patterned white dress for the outing, while her husband wore an eye-catching tie-dye jacket.

Meanwhile, Ari wore her trademark oversized jumper and jeans combo with heeled boots.

She also even had her sky high ponytail in for the occasion.

Sacha stood at the back of the group letting Josh Gad tweak his nipple as their pals cheekily did the same with the cardboard cutout.

Ariana Grande ran away with the Borat cutout
Ariana Grande ran away with the Borat cutout. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram
Ariana Grande stole the cutout for her home
Ariana Grande stole the cutout for her home. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram
Ari proudly displayed the figure on her staircase
Ari proudly displayed the figure on her staircase. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ari later took to Instagram Stories to say she’s “beyond excited for the world to see this film,” praising Sacha as “brave and hilarious.”

She also shared a video of herself stealing the cardboard cut-out and running away with it before putting it in her staircase at her mansion, much to her beloved dog’s dismay.

Borat 2 will be released on 23 October.

