Ariana Grande Shares Rare Loved-Up Moment With Husband Dalton Gomez

17 February 2022, 12:41

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are so loved-up
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are so loved-up. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ariana Grande shared a rare photo kissing husband Dalton Gomez to Instagram as they celebrate their first Valentine's day in wedded bliss.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ariana Grande just gave fans a rare insight into her marriage with Dalton Gomez by posting an adorable snap to Instagram.

The 'Positions' songstress and luxury estate agent tied the knot in May of last year, with Ariana only sharing a handful of posts depicting married life since.

Did Ariana Grande Cancel Her ‘POV’ Music Video?

On Wednesday (February 16), the 28-year-old shared pictures of her posing with Dalton, 26, dressed to the nines as they looked loved-up as ever.

The couple put on a PDA-packed display as they seemingly celebrated Valentine's day – their first one as husband and wife!

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez put on another PDA Insta display
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez put on another PDA Insta display. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

The pop sensation donned an elegant floor-length gown with a slit in the skirt – not to mention she completed the look with her signature slicked-back ponytail.

Dalton looked suave as he cradled his wife, sporting a crisp suit and tie for the romantic celebration.

The pair embraced lovingly on a lavish rooftop and Ariana even shared a boomerang of them sharing a smooch.

She simply captioned the sweet post with an arrow heart emoji – someone was feeling the love this Valentine's day!

Ariana and Dalton got married in May 2021
Ariana and Dalton got married in May 2021. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Fans soon flocked to the comments to gush over the married couple, with one user writing: "Love looks goooood on you 2 cuties!! [sic]"

Grande's Victorious co-star Daniella Monet – who featured in the 'Thank U Next' music video – also commented "v cute", followed by a trail of love hearts.

Ariana and Dalton are thought to have begun dating in January 2020, with the estate agent proposing to her after almost one year together.

The date of their nuptials was 15 May 2021, with the pair saying 'I do' in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their closest family and friends at the pop star's California home.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Molly-Mae Hague is set to launch a Pretty Little Thing documentary

Molly-Mae Hague To Launch PLT Documentary After Landing Creative Director Role

Inside Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's relationship and marriage.

How Did Ariana Grande Meet Husband Dalton Gomez? A Timeline Of The Couple’s Relationship

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's complete relationship timeline

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Kylie has spared no expense for Wolf

Kylie Jenner Splashes A Fortune On Clothes For Baby Wolf

How much did Anna Delvey get paid for Inventing Anna?

How Much Did Anna Delvey Get Paid For Inventing Anna?

Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things 4 Release Date Latest, Trailers, Cast & All The News

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star