Ariana Grande Shares Rare Loved-Up Moment With Husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are so loved-up. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande shared a rare photo kissing husband Dalton Gomez to Instagram as they celebrate their first Valentine's day in wedded bliss.

Ariana Grande just gave fans a rare insight into her marriage with Dalton Gomez by posting an adorable snap to Instagram.

The 'Positions' songstress and luxury estate agent tied the knot in May of last year, with Ariana only sharing a handful of posts depicting married life since.

On Wednesday (February 16), the 28-year-old shared pictures of her posing with Dalton, 26, dressed to the nines as they looked loved-up as ever.

The couple put on a PDA-packed display as they seemingly celebrated Valentine's day – their first one as husband and wife!

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez put on another PDA Insta display. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

The pop sensation donned an elegant floor-length gown with a slit in the skirt – not to mention she completed the look with her signature slicked-back ponytail.

Dalton looked suave as he cradled his wife, sporting a crisp suit and tie for the romantic celebration.

The pair embraced lovingly on a lavish rooftop and Ariana even shared a boomerang of them sharing a smooch.

She simply captioned the sweet post with an arrow heart emoji – someone was feeling the love this Valentine's day!

Ariana and Dalton got married in May 2021. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Fans soon flocked to the comments to gush over the married couple, with one user writing: "Love looks goooood on you 2 cuties!! [sic]"

Grande's Victorious co-star Daniella Monet – who featured in the 'Thank U Next' music video – also commented "v cute", followed by a trail of love hearts.

Ariana and Dalton are thought to have begun dating in January 2020, with the estate agent proposing to her after almost one year together.

The date of their nuptials was 15 May 2021, with the pair saying 'I do' in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their closest family and friends at the pop star's California home.

