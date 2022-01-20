Did Ariana Grande Cancel Her ‘POV’ Music Video?

Ariana Grande's 'POV' didn't get a music video. Picture: Getty / Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande reportedly scrapped her ‘POV’ music video after it was filmed and fans want to know what went down.

Ariana Grande released album ‘Positions’ way back in October 2020, and the singles she released continued to bang.

The 28-year-old treated fans to a music video for the title track ‘Positions’, ‘34+35’ and the ‘34+35’ remix with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

But what happened to the ‘POV’ music video? The super romantic song about her love with new husband Dalton Gomez was seemingly filmed last year but Arianators haven’t heard anything about its release since.

Ariana Grande has been busy presenting on The Voice. Picture: Getty

Euphoria Actor George Todd M posted a TikTok this week – which has since since been removed – captioned: “Justice for POV.”

The video included selfies with a co-star, snippets from the set and even the production schedule for the day.

They wrote over the TIKTok: “Remembering that one time miss Ariana had me fly to Miami to shoot a video for POV and then scrapped the entire project.”

Buzzing Pop got hold of the video and fans are demanding answers.

Actor George Todd M (‘Euphoria’ & ‘Shameless’) claims that a music video for Ariana Grande’s “pov” was in the works but was scrapped. pic.twitter.com/eFNH4W1drx — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) January 18, 2022

“First Nasty now POV I’m gonna be sick,” one person replied.

“The Positions era deserved better,” declared another fan.

“Damn that was my favourite song from the album too,” commented another.

Ariana hasn’t confirmed whether the ‘POV’ video has been scrapped entirely.

Ariana Grande released last album 'Positions' in October 2020. Picture: Getty

The songstress deleted Twitter in December, where she was once very active with her fans.

However, these days she’s been busy after filming for talent series The Voice for much of last year and launching her own makeup brand REM Beauty in November.

Come back to the music scene Ari, we miss you!

