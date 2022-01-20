Did Ariana Grande Cancel Her ‘POV’ Music Video?

20 January 2022, 12:36 | Updated: 20 January 2022, 15:05

Ariana Grande's 'POV' didn't get a music video
Ariana Grande's 'POV' didn't get a music video. Picture: Getty / Ariana Grande/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ariana Grande reportedly scrapped her ‘POV’ music video after it was filmed and fans want to know what went down.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ariana Grande released album ‘Positions’ way back in October 2020, and the singles she released continued to bang.

The 28-year-old treated fans to a music video for the title track ‘Positions’, ‘34+35’ and the ‘34+35’ remix with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

Every Ariana Grande Lyric That Will Make You Feel Like Getting Your Life Together

But what happened to the ‘POV’ music video? The super romantic song about her love with new husband Dalton Gomez was seemingly filmed last year but Arianators haven’t heard anything about its release since.

Ariana Grande has been busy presenting on The Voice
Ariana Grande has been busy presenting on The Voice. Picture: Getty

Euphoria Actor George Todd M posted a TikTok this week – which has since since been removed – captioned: “Justice for POV.”

The video included selfies with a co-star, snippets from the set and even the production schedule for the day.

They wrote over the TIKTok: “Remembering that one time miss Ariana had me fly to Miami to shoot a video for POV and then scrapped the entire project.”

Buzzing Pop got hold of the video and fans are demanding answers.

“First Nasty now POV I’m gonna be sick,” one person replied.

“The Positions era deserved better,” declared another fan.

“Damn that was my favourite song from the album too,” commented another.

Ariana hasn’t confirmed whether the ‘POV’ video has been scrapped entirely.

Ariana Grande released last album 'Positions' in October 2020
Ariana Grande released last album 'Positions' in October 2020. Picture: Getty

The songstress deleted Twitter in December, where she was once very active with her fans.

However, these days she’s been busy after filming for talent series The Voice for much of last year and launching her own makeup brand REM Beauty in November.

Come back to the music scene Ari, we miss you!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Anne-Marie is releasing a new album on 23 July

Anne-Marie’s Album Therapy: Everything You Need To Know Including Little Mix Collab & Release Date
Everything you need to know about the Too Hot To Handle season 3 cast including their jobs and Instagram

Meet The Cast Of Too Hot To Handle Series 3

Truth from Too Hot to Handle

Meet Truth From Too Hot To Handle & 6 Facts You Need To Know About Him

Fans think she has a celeb lookalike

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Georgia From Too Hot To Handle

The BRITs have launched public voting

The BRITs Voting Is Now Open – And You Can Cast Your Vote On Tik Tok

Perrie Edwards speaks about hair loss with fans on Instagram

Perrie Edwards Turns To Fans With Hair Loss Fears After Pregnancy

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star