Only True Ariana Grande Fans Will Get 100% On This Ponytail Quiz

Ariana Grande has made the ponytail her trademark. Picture: Getty / PA

Call yourself a true Ariana Grande fan? Have you been paying attention to her ponytail evolution? Let's have a look...

Ariana Grande established her iconic ponytail as her trademark before she even graced this planet.

The sky high up 'do has had Arianators around the world trying to recreate her lengthy tresses, but Ari has kept us all on our toes by mixing it up with ice blonde plaits, half up styles, and extensions reaching below her feet – seriously.

But would you be able to match Ariana's show-stopping ponytail to her equally mesmerising music videos?

Test your ponytail knowledge here...

