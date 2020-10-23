Only True Ariana Grande Fans Will Get 100% On This Ponytail Quiz

23 October 2020, 16:44 | Updated: 23 October 2020, 17:32

Ariana Grande has made the ponytail her trademark
Ariana Grande has made the ponytail her trademark. Picture: Getty / PA

Call yourself a true Ariana Grande fan? Have you been paying attention to her ponytail evolution? Let's have a look...

Ariana Grande established her iconic ponytail as her trademark before she even graced this planet.

The sky high up 'do has had Arianators around the world trying to recreate her lengthy tresses, but Ari has kept us all on our toes by mixing it up with ice blonde plaits, half up styles, and extensions reaching below her feet – seriously.

Here’s What Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’ Lyrics Mean

But would you be able to match Ariana's show-stopping ponytail to her equally mesmerising music videos?

Test your ponytail knowledge here...

> Grab Our App For The Latest Ariana Grande News

More News

See more More News

Sam Thompson was told by a 'mutual friend' that Zara McDermott had cheated on him. But who was it?

Who Told Sam Thompson Zara McDermott Cheated?

Adele's weight loss has been a hot topic the past couple of years

How Did Adele Lose Weight And What Is The Sirtfood Diet?

Adele has transformed her appearance since entering the spotlight

Adele’s Transformation Through The Years: Pictures Of The Singer Then And Now

Adele

Jess Glynne could be singing the song on the John Lewis advert for Christmas 2020.

Who Will Sing The Song On The New John Lewis Advert?

Little Mix 'Sweet Melody' have fans speculating about the meaning

Little Mix ‘Sweet Melody’ Lyrics Unwrapped – Are They Taking Aim At Their Exes?

Ariana Grande's new single it titled 'Positions,' but is that also the name of the new album?

Is Ariana Grande’s New Album Title Positions?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album