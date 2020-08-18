Ariana Grande Fan Slays Her High Note Tiktok Challenge From The Summertime Ball

Ariana Grande fan nails high note challenge from Summertime Ball performance. Picture: TikTok/ axandraaa

A Tiktok user has absolutely nailed an Ariana Grande high note challenge from her 2016 Summertime Ball performance of 'Bang Bang'.

Ariana Grande, as we all know, has one of the most incredible singing voices in the world, but one fan has taken on her high note challenge from the 2016 Capital Summertime Ball and she absolutely killed it!

Is Ariana Grande Making An Album For 2020?

Tiktik user axandraaa posted a video captioned, "i can’t believe i tried this" and NGL, we can't believe she did either.

However, after playing Ari belt out her, Nicki Minaj and Jessie J's huge hit 'Bang Bang', she copied the note and hit it pretty much effortlessly!

Her video has been liked over 1.1 million times and has over 6.5 million views, so it looks like everyone's in agreement she's got some star quality.

Here's Ariana's full performance of 'Bang Bang' from the 2016 #CapitalSTB and it's making us seriously nostalgic, still can't believe we had the queen in the building!

Elsewhere in Ari land, the superstar has been posting plenty of cryptic snaps and tweets about her being back in the studio and working on new material, despite the fact she isn't planning on dropping an album anytime soon.

Chatting with her fans on Twitter, she's promised she's working on stuff for them, and artists have revealed they've collaborated with the 'Boyfriend' singer during lockdown including Doja Cat and Tinashe.

Ari wrote to one fan, "i’m gonna go work on things for u (yeeeee) but be back soooooon."

love u more !

i’m gonna go work on things for u (yeeeee) but be back soooooon https://t.co/BaDsfXQY9N — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 17, 2020

The 27-year-old has also made herself a bedside studio so she can record whenever she has a stroke of inspiration (which we're assuming is pretty often) and has been uploading shots of recording mics, but she's never one to spill tea early.

So, for now, we'll patiently wait, celebrate two years since Sweetener dropped, and also silently hope her tour rumoured tour documentary is on the way soon!

