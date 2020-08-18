Ariana Grande Fan Slays Her High Note Tiktok Challenge From The Summertime Ball

18 August 2020, 14:28

Ariana Grande fan nails high note challenge from Summertime Ball performance
Ariana Grande fan nails high note challenge from Summertime Ball performance. Picture: TikTok/ axandraaa

A Tiktok user has absolutely nailed an Ariana Grande high note challenge from her 2016 Summertime Ball performance of 'Bang Bang'.

Ariana Grande, as we all know, has one of the most incredible singing voices in the world, but one fan has taken on her high note challenge from the 2016 Capital Summertime Ball and she absolutely killed it!

Is Ariana Grande Making An Album For 2020?

Tiktik user axandraaa posted a video captioned, "i can’t believe i tried this" and NGL, we can't believe she did either.

However, after playing Ari belt out her, Nicki Minaj and Jessie J's huge hit 'Bang Bang', she copied the note and hit it pretty much effortlessly!

Her video has been liked over 1.1 million times and has over 6.5 million views, so it looks like everyone's in agreement she's got some star quality.

Here's Ariana's full performance of 'Bang Bang' from the 2016 #CapitalSTB and it's making us seriously nostalgic, still can't believe we had the queen in the building!

Elsewhere in Ari land, the superstar has been posting plenty of cryptic snaps and tweets about her being back in the studio and working on new material, despite the fact she isn't planning on dropping an album anytime soon.

Chatting with her fans on Twitter, she's promised she's working on stuff for them, and artists have revealed they've collaborated with the 'Boyfriend' singer during lockdown including Doja Cat and Tinashe.

Ari wrote to one fan, "i’m gonna go work on things for u (yeeeee) but be back soooooon."

The 27-year-old has also made herself a bedside studio so she can record whenever she has a stroke of inspiration (which we're assuming is pretty often) and has been uploading shots of recording mics, but she's never one to spill tea early.

So, for now, we'll patiently wait, celebrate two years since Sweetener dropped, and also silently hope her tour rumoured tour documentary is on the way soon!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News

More News

See more More News

The Masked Singer is set to start filming in September

The Masked Singer Season 2 Will ‘Film In Front Of Studio Audience’ With Strict Measures Taken
'Million Dollar Listing' sees real estate agents battle it out in the Hamptons

Million Dollar Beach House- When Does The Luxury Hamptons Real Estate Show Drop On Netflix?

TV & Film

TikTok's new Creator Fund will help users turn their hobby into a career

TikTok Is Giving Away £54 Million To Creators With 10K Followers As Part Of New Creator Fund
Liam Payne's fans were in awe of the cute story

Liam Payne Shares Adorable Cooking Story With Son Bear During Instagram Live

Molly-Mae showed fans her eye injury on Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague Reveals Bloody Wound Just Days After She ‘Nearly Died’ On Holiday With Maura Higgins
One Direction's original version of 'Midnight Memories' was 'I Love KFC'

WATCH: Remembering One Direction's 'Midnight Memories' Was Originally Called 'I Love KFC'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters