Ariana Grande’s Engagement Ring Has A Touching Story Behind It

Ariana Grande's engagement ring apparently cost £260k. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande is engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez, announcing the news with the cutest Instagram post – but the engagement ring has a story of its own.

Ariana Grande and boyfriend Dalton Gomez revealed they’re engaged at the weekend, with the singer showing the ring to her millions of followers on Instagram in a series of adorable photos.

The engagement ring, which apparently cost around £260k, has sparked a conversation of its own, as it’s a unique design featuring a stunning pearl on the left of a massive oval diamond.

And its design isn’t the only thing getting people talking.

Ariana Grande's grandmother gifted her her grandpa's pearl when she was younger. Picture: Ariana Grande/Twitter

After Ari made the announcement, diehard Arianators resurfaced a tweet she posted way back in October 2014 about a pearl of her grandpa’s which her nan gifted to her to “protect” her.

The tweet read: “Nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa’s tie pin. she says he told her in a dream it’d protect me.”

If it is the same pearl Dalton had added to Ariana’s engagement ring, it proves her late grandpa’s wishes came true.

Ari made her happiness with real estate tycoon Dalton clear in her ‘Positions’ album, with most of the lyrics about how loved up they are since they began dating at the start of 2020.

Ariana Grande showed off her engagement ring on Instagram. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande's diamond ring is set alongside a small pearl. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

It’s not known whether it’s the exact same pearl, but some fans reckon she would never have dismantled the ring given to her by her Nonna.

Ari is known to be a huge lover of pearls and given that Dalton has a reported net worth of around $20 million, the ring likely set him back quite a chunk.

Many online reports are claiming Ariana’s ring featuring a 5-carat oval would have cost around $350,000 (£261,000).

