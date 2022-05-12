Inside Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie’s 'Star Wars-Themed' Wedding

Ariana Grande's brother Frankie married 'the man of his dreams'. Picture: Instagram

By Capital FM

Frankie Grande married boyfriend Hale at the start of the month in a stunning ceremony held in Frankie’s home state of Florida.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Frankie Grande and long-term boyfriend Hale married in Florida on 4th May, with all their friends and family around them for ‘the most beautiful ceremony’ which was Star Wars themed.

The couple kept their nuptials a surprise, tying the knot on ‘Star Wars’ day because ‘they’re both that nerdy.’

How Did Ariana Grande Meet Husband Dalton Gomez? A Timeline Of The Couple’s Relationship

Ariana Grande and husband of one year Dalton Gomez were of course part of the wedding party, with Ari looking stunning in a black crop top and matching midi skirt.

Ariana Grande wore a cropped bralet to her brother's wedding. Picture: Ask H Holm/Instagram

In a joint post on Instagram they announced their new married status, writing: “Introducing Mr. & Mr. Grande Yup! We’re MARRIED! Surprise!Hale and I were married at a small intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida on May the 4th be with you, cause we really are both that nerdy.”

Frankie and Ariana’s mum Joan officiated the ceremony, which was held in front of their immediate family members.

Their intergalactic ceremony was complete with glamorous details, with Dolce & Gabbana dressing the couple in stylish tuxedos for the big day.

Ariana Grande looked stunning at her brother's wedding. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Their update continued: “We then followed our wedding with a joint bachelor party weekend of games with some friends and family and are currently on our mini-moon before I have to head to rehearsal for my upcoming show Titanique.”

Frankie and Hale are also hosting a Wedding Ball to continue the celebrations.

Ariana’s brother sweetly added: “I’m married to the man of my dreams, our families have merged together so beautifully, and we are well on our way to happily ever after. I love you Hale Grande. I am so so honored to be your husband.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital