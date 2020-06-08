Anthony Joshua Hits Back At Black Lives Matter Speech Backlash With Statement
8 June 2020, 09:32
Anthony Joshua has released a statement over his Black Lives Matter speech backlash.
Anthony Joshua has hit back at those who criticised his Black Lives Matter speech with a statement.
The boxer was accused of making a racist comment during the UK protest he attended on Saturday when he told those in attendance to ‘show them where it hurts’ and invest in black-owned businesses.
June 7, 2020
He said: “Show them where it hurts, abstain from spending your money in their shops and economies, and invest in black-owned businesses.
“And that’s for all communities if you want to uplift yourselves, invest in your own businesses.”
He’s now released a statement on Twitter, telling his critics to ‘go f***’ themselves.
It reads: “If you think I’m a racist, go f*** yourself!
“If you watch the full video, the speech was passed around for someone to read and I took the lead.
“I personally spoke from the heart about the Watford community, ideas of us personally investing 7 figures to create unity and opportunities and adding change to the African / Caribbean community.
“Shops aren’t the issue here.
“Before you talk s*** you better boycott racism.
“I said what I said and I will act to make change.”
