Anthony Joshua Hits Back At Black Lives Matter Speech Backlash With Statement

Anthony Joshua has hit back at those who criticised his Black Lives Matter speech with a statement.

The boxer was accused of making a racist comment during the UK protest he attended on Saturday when he told those in attendance to ‘show them where it hurts’ and invest in black-owned businesses.

He said: “Show them where it hurts, abstain from spending your money in their shops and economies, and invest in black-owned businesses.

“And that’s for all communities if you want to uplift yourselves, invest in your own businesses.”

He’s now released a statement on Twitter, telling his critics to ‘go f***’ themselves.

It reads: “If you think I’m a racist, go f*** yourself!

“If you watch the full video, the speech was passed around for someone to read and I took the lead.

“I personally spoke from the heart about the Watford community, ideas of us personally investing 7 figures to create unity and opportunities and adding change to the African / Caribbean community.

“Shops aren’t the issue here.

“Before you talk s*** you better boycott racism.

“I said what I said and I will act to make change.”

