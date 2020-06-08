Anthony Joshua Hits Back At Black Lives Matter Speech Backlash With Statement

8 June 2020, 09:32

Anthony Joshua has released a statement on Twitter.
Anthony Joshua has released a statement on Twitter. Picture: PA/Anthony Joshua Twitter

Anthony Joshua has released a statement over his Black Lives Matter speech backlash.

Anthony Joshua has hit back at those who criticised his Black Lives Matter speech with a statement.

The boxer was accused of making a racist comment during the UK protest he attended on Saturday when he told those in attendance to ‘show them where it hurts’ and invest in black-owned businesses.

Kanye West Supports George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter By Setting Up College Fund As Part Of $2million Donation

He said: “Show them where it hurts, abstain from spending your money in their shops and economies, and invest in black-owned businesses.

“And that’s for all communities if you want to uplift yourselves, invest in your own businesses.”

He’s now released a statement on Twitter, telling his critics to ‘go f***’ themselves.

It reads: “If you think I’m a racist, go f*** yourself!

“If you watch the full video, the speech was passed around for someone to read and I took the lead.

“I personally spoke from the heart about the Watford community, ideas of us personally investing 7 figures to create unity and opportunities and adding change to the African / Caribbean community.

“Shops aren’t the issue here.

“Before you talk s*** you better boycott racism.

“I said what I said and I will act to make change.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest News

Hot On Capital

New Zealand have dropped COVID-19 restrictions

New Zealand Declares Itself Coronavirus Free As All Restrictions Are Lifted

Coronavirus

Stormzy joins London's Black Lives Matter protests

Stormzy Joins Thousands At London's Black Lives Matter Protest
Pub gardens in the UK are rumoured to re-open on 22 July

Pub Gardens Could Re-Open on 22 June In England

Coronavirus

13 Reasons Why viewers left heartbroken at series finale

13 Reasons Why Ending Explained: Fans Left Heartbroken With Show's Ending

TV & Film

Kourtney's three kids are adorable.

Kourtney Kardashian Kids: How Many Children Does She Have And What Are Their Names And Ages?
Scott Disick's mum and dad both died in 2013 and 2014.

Scott Disick’s Parents: Who Are His Mum And Dad?