Exclusive

WATCH: Ant & Dec Challenge Roman Kemp To A 'Geordie-Off'

27 May 2022, 15:27

Ant and Dec competed opposite Roman Kemp in a quick-fire quiz all about the north! Who do you think came out on top?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ant and Dec sat down with Capital Breakfast and put their northern knowledge to the ultimate with a ‘Georgie-Off’, competing with none other than Roman Kemp – just a casual morning in the studio!

WATCH: Ella Vaday roasts Ed Sheeran, Molly-Mae & Tom Cruise

Due to the duo’s television program, Ant & Dec's DNA Journey, Roman actually found out that he has some Newcastle heritage of his own!

Co-host Sian Wellby admitted that Roman had been ‘milking’ his new identity as a part-Geordie man, so the Breakfast team decided to put that revelation to the test...

Ant and Dec competed with Roman over their northern roots
Ant and Dec competed with Roman over their northern roots. Picture: Capital FM
Ant and Dec's competitive streak came out as they came head to head with Roman
Ant and Dec's competitive streak came out as they came head to head with Roman. Picture: Capital FM

Ant and Dec went head to to head against Kemp in three rounds of the tournament to decide who really was king of the north!

Naturally, round one centred all around Greggs, which Sonny Jay claimed to be “the staple of the Geordie diet”.

Round two grilled everyone on traditional northern terms to see if their slang was up to scratch, and the final test saw the teams guess famous pop song lyrics spoken in a thick Geordie accent – and it's fair to say things got competitive!

Watch the hilarious competition that went down on Capital Breakfast and see who came out on top, was it Roman or Ant and Dec…

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles filmed a video to 'Daylight' with James Corden

Harry Styles & James Corden Filmed A DIY Music Video For 'Daylight'

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are allegedly relocating to Barbados with their baby boy

Rihanna Plans Huge Lifestyle Change After Welcoming Baby

Love Island's producer told fans the returnn of Casa Amor has not been confirmed or denied

Why Love Island’s Casa Amor Could Be Axed This Summer

Kanye is moving on to his fifth lawyer in his divorce proceedings

Kanye West's Fourth Lawyer Drops Out Of Kim Kardashian Divorce Case

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating since 2021

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Complete Dating Timeline

Justin Timberlake sold the rights to his music including over 200 songs he wrote and co-wrote

Here’s How Much Justin Timberlake Just Sold His Entire Music Catalogue For

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star