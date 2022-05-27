Exclusive

WATCH: Ant & Dec Challenge Roman Kemp To A 'Geordie-Off'

Ant and Dec competed opposite Roman Kemp in a quick-fire quiz all about the north! Who do you think came out on top?

Ant and Dec sat down with Capital Breakfast and put their northern knowledge to the ultimate with a ‘Georgie-Off’, competing with none other than Roman Kemp – just a casual morning in the studio!

Due to the duo’s television program, Ant & Dec's DNA Journey, Roman actually found out that he has some Newcastle heritage of his own!

Co-host Sian Wellby admitted that Roman had been ‘milking’ his new identity as a part-Geordie man, so the Breakfast team decided to put that revelation to the test...

Ant and Dec competed with Roman over their northern roots. Picture: Capital FM

Ant and Dec's competitive streak came out as they came head to head with Roman. Picture: Capital FM

Ant and Dec went head to to head against Kemp in three rounds of the tournament to decide who really was king of the north!

Naturally, round one centred all around Greggs, which Sonny Jay claimed to be “the staple of the Geordie diet”.

Round two grilled everyone on traditional northern terms to see if their slang was up to scratch, and the final test saw the teams guess famous pop song lyrics spoken in a thick Geordie accent – and it's fair to say things got competitive!

Watch the hilarious competition that went down on Capital Breakfast and see who came out on top, was it Roman or Ant and Dec…

