Angelina Jolie And Paul Mescal Enjoy Coffee Date In London

4 January 2023, 12:16

Angelina Jolie and Paul Mescal were spotted hanging out in London
Angelina Jolie and Paul Mescal were spotted hanging out in London. Picture: Alamy
Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh were spotted hanging out with Paul Mescal in London.

Angelina Jolie and Paul Mescal hanging out is the unlikely friendship we didn’t see coming in 2023.

The stars were spotted by a fan enjoying a wholesome coffee date in London, where they were joined by Angelina’s 16-year-old daughter Shiloh, who she shares with ex Brad Pitt.

Who Is Lucien Laviscount’s Girlfriend? Inside His Dating History

The trio are said to have met up for a friendly catch-up after the Hollywood actress took her daughter to see Paul in A Streetcar Named Desire in theatre.

They were spotted engaged in conversation at the Almeida Theatre café in London, in a photo shared to a Paul Mescal fan account.

Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh joined Paul Mescal to hang out for a coffee
Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh joined Paul Mescal to hang out for a coffee. Picture: Alamy

Irish star Paul first rose to fame as Connell Waldron, in the popular drama series Normal People with Daisy Edgar-Jones, which dropped in 2020.

The one-season romance series was adapted from the 2018 novel of the same name by Irish author Sally Rooney. 

Paul’s role in the miniseries earned him a British Academy Television Award as well as a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award.

Paul Mescal is currently starring in A Streetcar Named Desire in the theatre
Paul Mescal is currently starring in A Streetcar Named Desire in the theatre. Picture: Alamy
Angelina Jolie took her daughter Shiloh to London to see the play
Angelina Jolie took her daughter Shiloh to London to see the play. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Angelina, who filed for divorce from Brad in 2016, has been spending a lot of time with her kids in recent months, taking them to see several live shows.

She took Shiloh to see rock band Måneskin's concert in Rome, and took daughter Vivienne, 14, to see the North American tour of Dear Evan Hansen in Philadelphia.

Angelina and Brad share six children together; Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

