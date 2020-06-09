Brits React To American Woman Making ‘Hot Tea’ In 'Shocking' TikTok Viral Video

TikTok users criticised @jchelle36's 'British tea' tutorial, branding it 'disrespectful'. Picture: TikTok

TikTok users have expressed their outrage after an American woman - @jchelle36 - gave a tutorial about how to make British ‘hot tea’.

American TikTok user - @jchelle36 - gave fans a tutorial on how to make ‘hot tea’ or ‘British tea’ in a viral video, which has received a lot of backlash from Brits.

Describing herself as an ‘American living in the UK’ in her bio, fans expressed the way she made tea was ‘offensive’ as she went through a tutorial.

In the clip, the social media star, whose real name is Michelle, started by filling a mug halfway with cold water and went on to heat it up in the microwave, which already rules out the essential use of a kettle and we are shook!

She then leaves it to heat up for one minute, before adding a considerable amount of cold milk to fill the mug to the top.

The tea bag is then dropped in, as well as a serious amount of sugar, and a simple stir is given before announcing the tutorial is done.

The bizarre step-by-step definitely left TikTok users feeling confused, with people taking to the comments to share their opinions.

One wrote: “Her bio is ‘American living in the UK’ SO WHERE IS THE ESSENTIAL KETTLE AND HOW IS THIS ALLOWED [crying emojis].”

“Living in England is their only personality trait and yet they still can’t make tea,” added another.

People took to the comments to share their thoughts on the tutorial. Picture: TikTok

British people were 'shocked' by the way Michelle and her daughter made tea. Picture: TikTok

A third penned: “There’s no way this isn’t a joke, surely, SURELY this is a joke.”

“I died over 1 million times watching this,” shared another user.

She previously rattled Brits with a tutorial about how Americans make 'sweet tea’, which is pretty much just iced tea, and shocked people with the copious amounts of sugar she used in the drink.

It seems despite the controversial tutorials, people are definitely intrigued by the way she makes tea and we can’t say we’re surprised!

