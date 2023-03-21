Amber Davies Has Regrets After Meeting Kim Kardashian

Amber Davies met Kim Kardashian. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Amber Davies talked about meeting Kim Kardashian and what she would have changed about it...

Amber Davies got to spend time with none other than Kim Kardashian, but it seems it didn't go exactly how she would have liked...

In the past week, Kim has been spotted living her best tourist life as she visits London, during her stay in the city she took her son, Saint, to the West End!

Amber is currently starring in Back To The Future the musical, so you can imagine her excitement when the famous reality star came to see the show!

Kim headed backstage after the performance to take pictures and meet the cast, Amber plays Marty McFly’s mum Lorraine in the production – she revealed that the get-up wouldn't be the outfit she'd choose to meet the famous Kardashian in!

Amber Davies met Kim Kardashian after the show. Picture: Alamy

Kim Kardashian took her son to the theatre. Picture: Alamy

The former Love Island winner took to her Instagram Story to hilariously air her frustrations, she shared her Lorraine costume and wrote across it: "bags under my eyes and a padded suit".

Amber poked fun at the situation, revealing to her 1.3 million followers: "It’s the fact that Kim Kardashian saw me dressed like this.

She raised her thumbs up to the camera, the words across the video read: "Ready for the Met Gala."

Amber shared her musical get-up on Instagram. Picture: Amber Davies/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has been spotted as a tourist in London. Picture: Instagram

After the curtains closed Kim and Saint posed for a photo with the actors, Amber's costume was made up of an over-the-knee skirt, white shirt and cardigan – not forgetting the 1950s-esque hairdo!

Of course, Amber's 'Lorraine' appearance is a far cry from her usual look and the snaps she shares on Instagram but she still looked stunning.

It's not every day that the SKIMS founder swings by your place of work!

