Ambar Driscoll And Casper Lee Give Tour Of Their New House In London

By Kathryn Knight

YouTube star Casper Lee and girlfriend Ambar Driscoll have moved in to a plush house in London, and we’ve already lost count of how many rooms it has.

YouTube, TikTok and all-round influencers Casper Lee, 24, and Ambar Driscoll, 22, have moved into a huge house in London not too far from the flat they lived in before.

The couple are lucky enough to have a beautifully decorated outdoor area, complete with plenty of plants, a patio, water fountain, and seating area, lit up by strings of fairy lights.

Ambar Driscoll and Casper Lee have moved into a house in London. Picture: Getty

Ambar Driscoll gave a tour of their living area. Picture: Ambar Driscoll/Instagram

Ambar Driscoll and Casper Lee have a stunning outside space. Picture: Ambar Driscoll/Instagram

Ambar gave a house tour shortly after moving in, revealing most of the rooms are still empty as they’re waiting for most of their furniture to arrive.

In the meantime, they've got towers of empty cardboard boxes we're sure Casper will utilise for a YouTube prank.

The main bedroom has a huge wardrobe and a desk corner Ambar can work from, overlooking their outdoor space.

Moving in with best friends and fellow influencers Josh Pieters and Ellie Butler, Ambar revealed their pals have an office of their own too.

Ambar Driscoll and Casper live with pals Ellie Butler and Josh Pieters. Picture: Ambar Driscoll/Instagram

Ambar Driscoll gave a glimpse at the desk in the main bedroom. Picture: Ambar Driscoll/Instagram

Casper’s office will also get its own extra desk space, for the influencers to no doubt work on projects together.

As Ambar took the tour into boyfriend Casper’s office he told her the place was “too messy” to show people but the model promised she’d share more photos as they get settled in.

The couple have been together since 2018, after first meeting as teenagers when Amber was a fan of Casper’s.

Just look at them now!

