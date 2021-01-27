Ambar Driscoll And Casper Lee Give Tour Of Their New House In London

27 January 2021, 13:23

By Kathryn Knight

YouTube star Casper Lee and girlfriend Ambar Driscoll have moved in to a plush house in London, and we’ve already lost count of how many rooms it has.

YouTube, TikTok and all-round influencers Casper Lee, 24, and Ambar Driscoll, 22, have moved into a huge house in London not too far from the flat they lived in before.

Gogglebox's Amy Tapper Spends Day With Harry Styles Cardboard Cutout

The couple are lucky enough to have a beautifully decorated outdoor area, complete with plenty of plants, a patio, water fountain, and seating area, lit up by strings of fairy lights.

Ambar Driscoll and Casper Lee have moved into a house in London
Ambar Driscoll and Casper Lee have moved into a house in London. Picture: Getty
Ambar Driscoll gave a tour of their living area
Ambar Driscoll gave a tour of their living area. Picture: Ambar Driscoll/Instagram
Ambar Driscoll and Casper Lee have a stunning outside space
Ambar Driscoll and Casper Lee have a stunning outside space. Picture: Ambar Driscoll/Instagram

Ambar gave a house tour shortly after moving in, revealing most of the rooms are still empty as they’re waiting for most of their furniture to arrive.

In the meantime, they've got towers of empty cardboard boxes we're sure Casper will utilise for a YouTube prank.

The main bedroom has a huge wardrobe and a desk corner Ambar can work from, overlooking their outdoor space.

Moving in with best friends and fellow influencers Josh Pieters and Ellie Butler, Ambar revealed their pals have an office of their own too.

Ambar Driscoll and Casper live with pals Ellie Butler and Josh Pieters
Ambar Driscoll and Casper live with pals Ellie Butler and Josh Pieters. Picture: Ambar Driscoll/Instagram
Ambar Driscoll gave a glimpse at the desk in the main bedroom
Ambar Driscoll gave a glimpse at the desk in the main bedroom. Picture: Ambar Driscoll/Instagram

Casper’s office will also get its own extra desk space, for the influencers to no doubt work on projects together.

As Ambar took the tour into boyfriend Casper’s office he told her the place was “too messy” to show people but the model promised she’d share more photos as they get settled in.

The couple have been together since 2018, after first meeting as teenagers when Amber was a fan of Casper’s.

Just look at them now!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity & TV News

More News

See more More News

Niall Horan's studio session has fans wanting a third album.

Niall Horan’s Third Album: Release Date, Collaborations & What We Know So Far

Selena Gomez is releasing an entirely Spanish album

Selena Gomez’s New Spanish Album: From Release Date To Track List – Your Complete Guide

A tweet about Niall Horan hugging his fans circulated on social media.

Niall Horan Hugging His Fans Is The Cutest Thing & We Have The Thread To Prove It

Dani Dyer reveals the name of her baby boy

Dani Dyer Reveals Unique Name Of Her Baby Boy

'Googlebox's' Amy Tapper spends day out with Harry Styles cardboard cutout

'Gogglebox's' Amy Tapper Spends Day With Harry Styles Cardboard Cutout

TV & Film

All the hints that have fans convinced Zayn and Selena will do a track together

Zayn Malik Fans Are Convinced There’s A Selena Gomez Collab On The Way

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?