'Gogglebox's' Amy Tapper Spends Day With Harry Styles Cardboard Cutout

26 January 2021, 15:20

'Googlebox's' Amy Tapper spends day out with Harry Styles cardboard cutout
'Googlebox's' Amy Tapper spends day out with Harry Styles cardboard cutout. Picture: Instagram @amytappsx

'Gogglebox' star Amy Tapper spent a lovely lockdown day out with her Harry Styles cardboard cutout and honestly, we'd like to join in so, so much.

Gogglebox favourite Amy Tapper has gone viral on TikTok as she documents her day out with none other than Harry Styles, in cardboard cut out form.

The 20-year-old star of the Channel 4 show spent a snow day in literally the best possible way we could ever imagine, by wrapping up and headed out with a suavely dressed Harry (is he ever anything less).

QUIZ: Where Did Harry Styles Say This Iconic Quote?

She set the whole montage to his hit 'Watermelon Sugar', which really drove home the joy of the occasion.

Amy wrote: "So @harrystyles and I went on a romantic date to the park today."

"We had a snowball fight. We made a snowman."

"We skipped around. We made snow angels."

"Then the rest we’ll leave to your imagination."

Talk about leaving us on a cliffhanger, Amy!

From chilling on a park bench, having a one way snowball fight (come on Harry, fight back), making a snowman and generally frolicking about in a field, Amy is all of us and we're annoyed we never thought to do this.

Her TikTok has already been viewed over 50k times and people are flooding her comments section saying she's made their day.

One person wrote: "Omg your brilliant Amy. You don't half cheer me up."

Another said: "I am absolutely dead! This is the best date I need to go on it with him."

People are loving Amy Tapper's Harry Styles montage
People are loving Amy Tapper's Harry Styles montage. Picture: Instagram @amytappsx

Amy, we're truly living for this type of content and if you happen to have a website link to where we can get one of these we really wouldn't oppose to it.

Thank you in advance.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

More News

See more More News

All the hints that have fans convinced Zayn and Selena will do a track together

Zayn Malik Fans Are Convinced There’s A Selena Gomez Collab On The Way

Louis Tomlinson has been 'cooking' up new music in lockdown!

Louis Tomlinson Has Been ‘Cooking’ Up New Music- So When Will We Get To Hear It?

Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend and dating history revealed

Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriends And Dating History: From Scott Disick To Travis Barker

Jade Thirlwall showed fans a glimpse into her romance with Jordan Stephens

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Shares Rare Pics Of Jordan Stephens As She Celebrates Her Boyfriend’s Birthday
A fan created the artwork for a crossover album for Harry Styles and Zayn

Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Fan Merges ‘Fine Line’ & ‘Nobody Is Listening’ In Amazing Creation
Vanessa Hudgens is in Scotland to film The Princess Switch 3

Vanessa Hudgens' Pictures In Edinburgh Are Causing Wild Internet Confusion

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?