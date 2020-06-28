Adele Flirts With Rumoured Boyfriend Skepta On Instagram After Giving Fans New Album Update

Adele and Skepta share flirty comments on Instagram. Picture: PA Images

Adele has been joking around with rumoured boyfriend Skepta in the comments on her latest Instagram post.

Adele and Skepta have reignited those dating rumours after sharing sorta-flirty comments on Adele's latest Instagram post.

Adele posted photos of her rewatching her iconic 2016 Glastonbury headline slot from the comfort of her LA homes.

> Adele's Dating History From Skepta Relationship To 'Secret Muse' & Divorce From Simon Konecki

The 32-year-old singer even put on the black, sequinned dress she wore at Glasto to truly relive the performance.

Skepta commented "Finally got your Instagram password lol," perhaps referencing that Adele had uploaded two posts in one night, which she responded to with a winking emoji and love heart.

The pair were rumoured to be dating last year following Adele's divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, who she has a seven-year-old song Angelo with.

Adele and 37-year-old rapper Skepta both hail from Tottenham and Adele's tribute to her hometown was spotted by eagle-eyed fans in the background of one of her latest Insta snaps.

Through the window shutters of Adele's lounge, a giant 'Tottenham Hale' London Underground sign could be seen in the garden.

Adele also shared an update on her new album... the update being that there is no update.

A fan commented under one of her Glastonbury pics: "Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!"

The 'Someone Like You' singer replied honestly, saying: "of course it's not. Corona ain't over. I'm quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient," adding a red love heart at the end.

Adele's most recent album 25, which featured the hit single Hello, was released in November 2015.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News