Adele ‘Working With John Legend And Whitney Houston’s Producer Raphael Saadiq' For New Album

Adele is working with Whitney Houston's producer Raphael Saadiq. Picture: Getty / PA

Adele has teamed up with some musical legends to work on her fourth studio album.

Adele has kept fans guessing over rumours a fourth album is coming from the ballad queen in 2020, with speculation rife it will drop at the end of the year.

For her long-awaited return to the music industry, Adele has drafted in some serious talent for what will no doubt be an epic chart success.

The ‘Someone Like You’ singer is said to be working with Whitney Houston’s producer Raphael Saadiq for her comeback, as well as incredible singer-songwriter John Legend.

Adele is working on her fourth studio album. Picture: Adele/Instagram

Adele is apparently pouring her “heart and soul” into her new album after her divorce from husband Simon Konecki last year.

The 31-year old has “been a fan of Raphael since she was a teenager and loves his back catalogue,” a source told the tabloids.

“She wants her next album to be full of soul, with a more eclectic sound.”

Adele’s last album was '25’ which she released in 2015.

However, after the singer was caught on video telling friends at a wedding to “expect my album in September,” the release date has been pushed back.

In June, a fan commented on one of her Instagram posts to ask if her throwback photo was a teaser that her new album was dropping that day.

Shutting down any hopes her new music will drop soon, Adele replied: “Of course it's not. Corona ain't over. I'm quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient."

Her manager Jonathan Dickins later confirmed: “It isn’t coming in September, it’ll be ready when it’s ready.

“We’re all in the same boat, you’re doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops. It’ll come when it’s ready. I can’t put a date on that yet. We have music, but we’re still working.”

Adele has been quarantining in LA in the meantime, in her home not far from ex-husband Simon for the sake of their son, Angelo.

