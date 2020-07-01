How Will The 2020 VMAs Be Different This Year?

The MTV VMAs will still be going ahead this year. Picture: PA

The MTV Video Music Awards 2020 will still be going ahead this year, despite the coronavirus pandemic, but how will it be different from previous years?

The MTV Video Music Awards is the first ceremony to be going ahead with live performances, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It goes without saying that the annual awards ceremony won’t be the same as previous years and we can expect the evening to pan out differently to what we’re used to.

Noah Centineo And Lana Condor Tease ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3’ To Raise Money For Black Lives Matter

But how will the 2020 VMAs be different this year?

How will the 2020 Video Music Awards be different?

There won't be a big audience at the VMAs this year. Picture: PA

The event, which will be held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center arena, will have ‘limited or no audience’.

A press release from MTV stated: "Among the measures, all parties involved have aligned to include extensive social distancing procedures, meaningful capacity limitations, the virtualization of components where possible, and limited capacity or no audience.

“Details and potential options to come at a later date based on the science and data in New York.”

They went on to say the event will be showing performances from across different places in New York, adding: “Spanning all five boroughs — Brooklyn, The Bronx, Staten Island, Queens and Manhattan — music’s biggest night will feature epic performances from various iconic locations.”

The VMAs usually have a star-studded turnout. Picture: PA

The VMAs went on to add that the ‘health and safety of artists, fans, industry, staff, and partners is of the utmost importance’ - hence the limited audience.

There is no word yet of who will be performing or how else the ceremony will take place, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated!

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celeb News And Gossip