These Are The 10 Highest Paid YouTubers In 2020

22 December 2020, 16:39

While Jeffree Star has dropped down the list, a nine-year-old has topped the ranking of the highest paid YouTube stars in 2020.

YouTube has become a huge money maker for bloggers, influencers, celebrities and anyone with a substantial following tbh, and the highest-paid people on the platform are now worth hundreds of millions.

Forbes has issued a list of the highest-paid YouTube stars in 2020, of the people who bagged around $211million in earnings from June 2019 to June 2020.

Louis Tomlinson’s Live Stream Show Breaks Records

The funds have taken a 30 per cent jump since the previous year, and a lot of that is due to Covid-19 and the whole world being stuck at home.

Here’s the 10 highest paid YouTube stars of 2020:

10: Jeffree Star

Estimated earnings: $15m

Jeffree has been caught up in a series of controversy over the past couple of years, involving spats with James Charles and Tati Westbrook, but he still remains one of the most popular beauty bloggers with an empire of his own.

As well as his own makeup brand Jeffree Star Cosmetics, he often works with other brands and earlier this year had his own documentary-series with co-collaborator Shane Dawson.

9: David Dobrik

Estimated earnings: $15.5m

Aged just 24, David has been a huge hit on YouTube, doing things like driving a convertible car through a car wash and shaving someone’s entire body.

He’s even got his own merch range of loungewear, ironically called Clickbait.

8: Blippi (Stevin John)

Estimated earnings $17m

Blippi launched his channel in 2014, creating educational videos for kids with uploads such as ‘learn colours with Blippi’.

He has over 27million subscribers and has had his own merchandise at big retailers.

7: Nastya (Anastasia Radzinskaya)

Estimated earnings - $18.5m

One of the many child stars of the internet, Anastasia Radzinskaya keeps her 190.6 million subscribers entertained with colourful videos of her and her dad playing, doing household chores, and pretending to be a parent.

6: Preston Arsement

Estimated earnings - $19m

Preston, 26, has used the gaming world to grow his YouTube following, with Minecraft videos his goldmine.

He also operates lucrative Minecraft servers where gamers can pay to access the worlds he’s created.

5: Markiplier (Mark Fischbach)

Estimated earnings - $19.5m

Gaming videos on YouTube continue to be one of the biggest money-makers and Markiplier has been big on the platform for eight years.

The internet star, 31, has over 27 million subscribers and recently branched out from gaming tutorials to stunt-based blogs.

4: Rhett and Link

Estimated earnings - $20m

Rhett and Link were among the originators of online viral content, with an impressive 41.8 million subscribers at the time of writing.

They started their talk show Good Mythical Morning back in 2012.

3: Dude Perfect

Estimated earnings - $23m

Five brothers form Dude Perfect, creating videos with lightsabers, Nerf Guns and paintballs.

They’ve even embarked on a tour, which had an accompanying documentary, and at the start of the pandemic they raised money for the Red Cross and Feeding America.

2: MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson)

Estimated earnings - $24m

MrBeast is more of a newcomer to YouTube, but his following has already amassed over 47million.

He often works with some huge brands such as Microsoft and also has his own line of merch.

1: Ryan Kaji

Estimated earnings - $29.5m

At just nine years old, Ryan Kaji is the highest paid YouTuber in 2020.

With over 41 million subscribers, Ryan and his family create educational videos, with science experiments and explainer clips, but he also has his own line of toys!

