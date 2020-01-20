Sigala UK Tour 2020: Venue, Date & Tickets To The Superstar DJ's Manchester Show!

20 January 2020, 00:01

Sigala is hitting Manchester Academy in February 2020
Sigala is hitting Manchester Academy in February 2020. Picture: Official Tour Image/Getty Images

Number 1 hitmaker and superstar DJ and producer Sigala is heading out on a UK tour this February and you can bag yourself tickets to his Manchester show right now!

Superstar DJ and hitmaker of some of the biggest dance tracks around, Sigala, is heading out on tour in the UK this February, and will be dropping by Manchester Arena to put on unforgettable show, and you can grab your tickets right now!

With an endless catalogue of anthems, from 'Wish You Well', 'Came Here For Love', and 'Just Got Paid', and an enviable list of collaborators ranging from Ella Henderson and Paloma Faith to Ella Eyre, you're not going to want to miss his one night in Manchester on Saturday, 15th February 2020!

Sigala is heading out on a UK tour in 2020
Sigala is heading out on a UK tour in 2020. Picture: Official Tour Image

Across February, Sigala will be playing at nine venues across the UK to bring serious summer vibes to the UK during our winter months, so, get your tickets ASAP, as venues are already selling out!

UK Venues

09.02.20 Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
10.02.20 Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom
12.02.20 Dublin Olympia Theatre
13.02.20 Belfast Limelight
15.02.20 Manchester Acadamy
16.02.20 Newcastle O2 Academy
19.02.20 Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA
20.02.20 London Roundhouse
21.02.20 Cardiff University Great Hall
22.02.20 Nottingham Rock City

Buy tickets to Sigala's show at Manchester Arena now!

