Sigala UK Tour 2020: Venue, Date & Tickets To The Superstar DJ's Manchester Show!

Sigala is hitting Manchester Academy in February 2020. Picture: Official Tour Image/Getty Images

Number 1 hitmaker and superstar DJ and producer Sigala is heading out on a UK tour this February and you can bag yourself tickets to his Manchester show right now!

With an endless catalogue of anthems, from 'Wish You Well', 'Came Here For Love', and 'Just Got Paid', and an enviable list of collaborators ranging from Ella Henderson and Paloma Faith to Ella Eyre, you're not going to want to miss his one night in Manchester on Saturday, 15th February 2020!

Across February, Sigala will be playing at nine venues across the UK to bring serious summer vibes to the UK during our winter months, so, get your tickets ASAP, as venues are already selling out!

UK Venues

09.02.20 Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

10.02.20 Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

12.02.20 Dublin Olympia Theatre

13.02.20 Belfast Limelight

15.02.20 Manchester Acadamy

16.02.20 Newcastle O2 Academy

19.02.20 Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

20.02.20 London Roundhouse

21.02.20 Cardiff University Great Hall

22.02.20 Nottingham Rock City

