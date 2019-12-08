WATCH: Sigala Searches Backstage For His Jingle Bell Ball Collaborator Ella Henderson

8 December 2019, 18:38 | Updated: 8 December 2019, 18:44

The 'Came Here For Love' DJ set out on a search to find his #CapitalJBB featured artist.

Sigala set out on a hunt backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball to find his guest performers, Ella Henderson, whilst preparing to take to the stage in front of 16,000 at The O2.

He was joined by none other than Capital's Jimmy Hill, who helped the 'Give Me Your Love' artist go round each dressing room to see if any of his fellow #CapitalJBB artists knew of their whereabouts.

A-Z Of Every Iconic Performance From The 2019 Jingle Bell Ball

After trying to check in with Sam Feldt, and receiving a few telling offs from security guards, Sigala and Jimmy finally located the 'We Got Love' singer Ella Henderson!

It's a good job they did as Jimmy had kindly offered to join Sigala on stage for Ella's part if they couldn't find her.

“I had the blonde wig ready and everything!” - Seems like Ella was prepared just incase Jimmy needed to step in.

“It’s gonna be great tonight, I love the Jingle Bell Ball.” Ella replied when the duo were asked about their upcoming performance at the sold out event.

Jingle Bell Ball veteran Sigala - who's real name is Bruce - will be taking to the stage on Sunday, 8 December 2019 - joined by 23 year old Ella Henderson.

>Make sure to download our app to hear all the action from Sigala's performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

