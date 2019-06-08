Sigala's #CapitalSTB Set Was A Whole Mood & Included Some Fierce Collaborators

Sigala brought out Ella Eyre and Becky Hill during his 2019 Summertime Ball set. Picture: PA

Sigala knows exactly how to bring the party to a Summertime Ball and with a couple of tricks up his sleeve his set had 80,000 people feeling like they were in Ibiza!

Summertime Ball veteran Sigala brought the insane energy that we love so much and with some of his biggest collaborators, Ella Eyra and Becky Hill dropping by to lend their vocals for surprise performances, his epic set was one to remember.

It was one of the biggest summer hits of 2018, and with Ella Eyra in tow, 'Just Got Paid' has never sounded better...

Moving onto one of the DJ's classics, 'Give Me Your Love' was a total crowd pleaser

Everyone sang along to this 'Lullaby' and Sigala himself was dancing along to this banger

His brand new tune, 'Wish You Well' saw a surprise guest appearance from Becky Hill, whose astonishing vocals brought the song to life!

'Ain't Giving Up' is a motivational anthem and a club classic all at the same time, so what better time to give it a play than right here at Wembley?!

His grand finale saw the return of Ella Eyra and together the musical duo closed the set to 'Came Here For Love' which had every person ready to party

Sigala arriving at Capital’s Summertime Ball. Picture: PA Images

Set List

- Just Got Paid (Ella Eyre)

- Give Me Your Love

- Lullaby

- Wish You Well (Becky Hill)

- Ain't Giving Up

- Came Here For Love (Ella Eyre)

