Exclusive

WATCH: Sigala Praises James Arthur Ahead Of Upcoming Collaboration

22 May 2020, 08:22

During lockdown, Sigala has been working on music with the likes of James Arthur, and praised his incredible vocals whilst speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

Much like the rest of us, Sigala has had to quarantine to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, and in doing so, he has been able to work on a lot of new music.

Ahead of his set on The Capital Weekender, the 'Came Here For Love' producer spoke to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp about the stars he's looking to collaborate with in the future.

> Sigala Wants The Ultimate DJ Collab, Featuring Jax Jones And Calvin Harris

Sigala joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Sigala joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: PA Images

"I'm working with RAYE on a new tune, which I'm super excited about - I love her; I love her voice," said Sigala - whose real name is Bruce Fielder. He then went on to confirm a collaboration with James Arthur.

"I've been chatting to James Arthur; we've been working on something as well," he said before praising the The X Factor winner's talents.

"He's got one of those voices that I just know is going to sound good with some Sigala and piano," joked the 'Sweet Lovin'' hitmaker.

> Grab Our App To Catch Sigala On The Capital Weekender

Sigala is joining the likes of Calvin Harris, Jonas Blue and David Guetta to take over The Capital Weekender over the long weekend, starting on Friday, 22 May.

Latest Sigala News

Sigala turned up the heat with some very special guests at the Jingle Bell Ball

Sigala Lights Up The O2 At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019

SigalaJBB

WATCH: Sigala Searches Backstage For His Jingle Bell Ball Collaborator Ella Henderson
Sigala brought out Ella Eyre and Becky Hill during his 2019 Summertime Ball set

Sigala's #CapitalSTB Set Was A Whole Mood & Included Some Fierce Collaborators
Sigala, Paloma Faith and Ella Eyre dished the dirt on fellow celebrities

WATCH: Sigala, Ella Eyre And Paloma Faith Rinse Each Other For X-Rated Tapes
Sigala and Ella Eyre

WATCH: Sigala And Ella Eyre Want The Ultimate DJ Collab, Feat. Jax Jones And Calvin Harris

More News

See more More News

Zayn Malik Perrie Edwards Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik's Complete Dating History - From Perrie Edwards & Stephanie Davis To Neelam Gill & Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been together since 2016

Zayn Malik And Pregnant Gigi Hadid’s Complete Relationship Timeline: How Long Have The Couple Been Together?

Zayn Malik

The antibody tests will be given to healthcare workers first and will be on the NHS

Coronavirus: Free Antibody Tests Set To Be Available On NHS Following Agreement With Healthcare Company

Coronavirus

Kendall Jenner post Fyre Festival

Kendall Jenner Agrees To Pay $90,000 For Promoting Failed Fyre Festival

News

Jesy Nelson appeared on Loose Women via video link.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Says 'It's Ok To Talk About How You Feel' As She Gets Real About Mental Health In TV Interview

Little Mix