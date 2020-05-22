Exclusive

WATCH: Sigala Praises James Arthur Ahead Of Upcoming Collaboration

During lockdown, Sigala has been working on music with the likes of James Arthur, and praised his incredible vocals whilst speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

Much like the rest of us, Sigala has had to quarantine to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, and in doing so, he has been able to work on a lot of new music.

Ahead of his set on The Capital Weekender, the 'Came Here For Love' producer spoke to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp about the stars he's looking to collaborate with in the future.

> Sigala Wants The Ultimate DJ Collab, Featuring Jax Jones And Calvin Harris

Sigala joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: PA Images

"I'm working with RAYE on a new tune, which I'm super excited about - I love her; I love her voice," said Sigala - whose real name is Bruce Fielder. He then went on to confirm a collaboration with James Arthur.

"I've been chatting to James Arthur; we've been working on something as well," he said before praising the The X Factor winner's talents.

"He's got one of those voices that I just know is going to sound good with some Sigala and piano," joked the 'Sweet Lovin'' hitmaker.

> Grab Our App To Catch Sigala On The Capital Weekender

Sigala is joining the likes of Calvin Harris, Jonas Blue and David Guetta to take over The Capital Weekender over the long weekend, starting on Friday, 22 May.